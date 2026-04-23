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Deputy Prime Minister Meets Italian Defense Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Meets Italian Defense Minister


2026-04-23 08:01:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, met with HE Guido Crosetto, the Italian Minister of Defense, and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed the latest security developments in the region and discussed aspects of defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of current circumstances. Several senior officers from both sides attended the meeting.

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The Peninsula

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