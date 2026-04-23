Over 40 Pc Polling Till 3 P.M. In Gujarat And Maharashtra Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The by-elections for one seat in Gujarat and two seats in Maharashtra is progressive at a steady pace with polling percentage crossing 40 per cent mark till 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to official estimates by the Election Commission of India, the Umreth seat (Gujarat) fetched 46.66 per cent voting till 3 p.m. while Baramati and Rahuri seats (Maharashtra), the voting percentage stood at 40.36 per cent and 39.60 per cent respectively.

The voting pattern has remained more or less remain static in all three Assembly constituencies since Thursday morning.

At 11 a.m., the polling percentage in Umreth stood at 26 per cent while those in Maharashtra clocked around 20 per cent each.

The by-elections are being held to fill the Assembly constituencies in two states, that fell vacant before the completion of their term.

In Maharashtra, the by-elections got necessitated due to death of sitting legislators.

In Maharashtra, Rahuri and Baramati seats fell vacant following untimely demise of sitting legislators -- Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile and Ajit Pawar respectively.

In Gujarat, the seat was vacated following death of incumbent legislator Govind Parmar.

The by-elections were announced for eight constituencies across six states -- Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

The Assembly constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura went to polls on April 9 while those in Gujarat and Maharashtra are polling on Thursday.

Meanwhile, voting is also going on at brisk pace for Tamil Nadu and first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. Voting is set to conclude in both states by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The elections for Tamil Nadu Assembly, comprising 234 constituencies, is being held in a single phase while in West Bengal, the elections are spread in two phases -- first phase covering 152 constituencies and the second phase covering 142 seats.

The counting of votes for all by-elections will take place on May 4, the same day when results for Assembly elections in five states/UTs -- Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared.