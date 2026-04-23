Sikkim CM Reviews Preparedness For PM Modi's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 23 (IANS) Ahead of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday reviewed preparations on the ground and directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for the high-profile tour.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he, along with Cabinet ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and senior officials from various departments, carried out a comprehensive inspection of the designated venues.

The review focused on assessing infrastructure readiness, security arrangements, and logistical coordination ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Tamang said detailed instructions were issued to all concerned departments to complete necessary preparations in a timely and efficient manner.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of security and inter-departmental coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of all scheduled programmes. Officials were also directed to put in place robust crowd management measures and ensure that civic amenities, transport arrangements, and emergency services are adequately streamlined.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for close coordination among the civil administration, police, and other agencies to avoid any lapses. The visit of the Prime Minister is expected to include key official engagements, and the state administration is making extensive efforts to ensure that all arrangements meet protocol requirements. Further details regarding the itinerary are awaited.

Recently, Tamang chaired a high-level meeting at Samman Bhawan to review arrangements for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister later this month, officials said.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to coincide with the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Statehood Anniversary, marking five decades since the state became part of the Indian Union.

According to officials, the meeting undertook a comprehensive assessment of preparedness across key sectors, including security, logistics, infrastructure, and programme coordination. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of seamless inter-departmental coordination and directed all concerned departments to ensure timely execution of responsibilities.