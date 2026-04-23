Octans Capital Announces Edison's Initiation Of Research Coverage On Lightinthebox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octans Capital, the exclusive Asia-Pacific strategic partner of Edison Group, today announces that Edison Investment Research has initiated research coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB).

LightInTheBox is a global online retailer positioned as an evolving e-commerce platform for affordable lifestyle products, with an increasing focus on event-relevant apparel and a more curated, margin-oriented merchandising strategy.

In its initiation report, Edison analyzes LightInTheBox's transition from a broad-based, price-driven cross-border e-commerce platform toward a more focused model centered on event-led consumption. The report provides an evaluation of the company's merchandising strategy, customer positioning and product development capabilities, including the use of data analytics and AI-supported tools to enhance responsiveness to seasonal and event-driven demand.

The full report is available on Edison's website at:

Management Executive Interview:

The report was prepared and published by Edison Investment Research.

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Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

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