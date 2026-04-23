Granite Credit Union Opens 14Th Branch Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Granite Credit Union expands into Utah County, opening its newest branch in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is proud to announce the opening of its first-ever branch in Utah County, officially welcoming members at its new Eagle Mountain location beginning April 22, 2026.

Located at 3569 East Maverik Lane, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005, the new branch marks a significant milestone in Granite Credit Union's continued growth and commitment to serving communities across Utah. The branch will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with Saturday drive-up hours available from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The expansion into Eagle Mountain reflects Granite Credit Union's mission to be“always there... so you can make life happen,” bringing personalized financial guidance and trusted support to one of Utah's fastest-growing communities.

“This is more than just opening a new branch-it's about building relationships and becoming part of the community,” said Charlotte Toone, Branch Manager.“I'm incredibly proud to lead a team that is passionate about serving others. We're here to listen, to guide, and to help our members achieve their financial dreams. That's what makes Granite Credit Union special.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., where the community is invited to join Granite Credit Union in celebrating this exciting new chapter. Additional event details will be announced soon.

Granite Credit Union looks forward to growing alongside the Eagle Mountain community and helping individuals and families move forward with confidence.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit granite.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 40,000 members, has 14 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

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