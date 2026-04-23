Hair Dryer Market Size To Cross USD 13 Billion By 2031 With Corded Segment Accounting For 78.11% Share In 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hair dryer market is expected to expand at a 4.95% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by premium product adoption and smart feature integration, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the largest and fastest-growing region.

Hyderabad, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global hair dryer market size is projected to reach USD 10.25 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 13.28 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by a shift toward premium, feature-rich products, including app-enabled controls and advanced temperature management, alongside steady replacement demand.

In Asia-Pacific, rising disposable incomes and urban lifestyles are contributing to increased adoption of at-home styling solutions. Product innovation, such as cordless designs and energy-efficient motors, is influencing manufacturing trends, while greater awareness around product safety is encouraging preference for established and compliant brands.

Hair Dryer Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

A key hair dryer market trend is the shift toward smart, customizable, and sensor-driven devices that enhance user experience and hair health. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing advanced features over traditional wattage-based performance, leading to rapid innovation across product categories.

Smart and Customizable Features Transforming Demand

The integration of AI-powered sensors and app-based personalization is redefining the hair dryer market growth trajectory. Modern devices now adjust heat and airflow based on hair moisture and proximity, reducing damage and improving styling efficiency. These features are driving premiumization, with consumers willing to pay significantly higher prices for enhanced functionality.

Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing

Social media platforms are playing a crucial role in shaping the hair dryer market. Viral content, influencer endorsements, and product demonstrations are accelerating consumer adoption and boosting brand visibility. This shift is enabling brands to reach wider audiences and drive rapid sales growth.

Rising Adoption of Salon-Grade Products at Home

The demand for professional-quality styling tools in households is significantly contributing to hair dryer market growth. Consumers are increasingly investing in salon-grade products to achieve professional results at home, driven by convenience and cost savings.

“The hair dryer market reflects steady replacement demand alongside a gradual shift toward higher-value features and design improvements across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies structured data validation and consistent cross-source review, supporting clear, comparable insights that decision-makers can rely on alongside other available reports.” Says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Hair Dryer Market Segments Highlight Growth Opportunities

Product Type

Corded

Cordless

Wall-Mounted

Application

Individual/Household

Professional Salons

Commercial/Hotel

Distribution Channel

Wholesale B2B

Retail B2C

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific leads the global hair dryer market, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing adoption of premium personal care devices.

North America and Europe represent mature markets focused on product upgrades and innovation, while emerging regions show steady growth supported by hospitality and commercial demand.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the hair dryer industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The hair dryer market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on innovation, branding, and technological advancements.

Companies are investing in smart features, energy efficiency, and product differentiation to strengthen their market position.

Hair Dryer Industry Leaders

Remington (Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.)

Conair Corp.

Dyson

Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Panasonic Corp.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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