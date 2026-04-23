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Clash Takes Place During Ukraine Draft Enforcement Operation in Odesa
(MENAFN) Footage circulating on social media reportedly shows a confrontation in the Ukrainian city of Odesa involving draft enforcement officers and civilians during an attempted mobilization of a man.
According to eyewitness accounts accompanying the video, at least eight personnel were involved in restraining a man who appeared unwilling to comply with recruitment procedures. A woman who intervened in the situation was pushed back by officers and allegedly exposed to pepper spray.
The video shows the woman collapsing to the ground and calling out in pain, while bystanders react and suggest ways to ease the effects of the spray. The man is later seen being taken away in an unmarked vehicle as the situation unfolds.
Reports and circulating clips from recent days indicate multiple similar incidents in Odesa involving recruitment officers and civilians, often resulting in tense confrontations during enforcement of military conscription efforts.
In several widely shared cases, draft personnel have been seen detaining individuals in public spaces, leading to resistance from family members or passersby. These incidents have been described in reports as part of increasingly forceful methods used to carry out mobilization.
Authorities have not provided independent confirmation of the specific video, and circumstances surrounding the incident remain based on circulating footage and eyewitness claims.
According to eyewitness accounts accompanying the video, at least eight personnel were involved in restraining a man who appeared unwilling to comply with recruitment procedures. A woman who intervened in the situation was pushed back by officers and allegedly exposed to pepper spray.
The video shows the woman collapsing to the ground and calling out in pain, while bystanders react and suggest ways to ease the effects of the spray. The man is later seen being taken away in an unmarked vehicle as the situation unfolds.
Reports and circulating clips from recent days indicate multiple similar incidents in Odesa involving recruitment officers and civilians, often resulting in tense confrontations during enforcement of military conscription efforts.
In several widely shared cases, draft personnel have been seen detaining individuals in public spaces, leading to resistance from family members or passersby. These incidents have been described in reports as part of increasingly forceful methods used to carry out mobilization.
Authorities have not provided independent confirmation of the specific video, and circumstances surrounding the incident remain based on circulating footage and eyewitness claims.
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