OTC Markets Group Welcomes Hemlo Mining Corp. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: HMMC; OTCQX: HMMCF), a Canadian gold company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Hemlo Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

Hemlo Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“HMMCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Jason Kosec, President, CEO and a Director of Hemlo Mining Corp., commented:“Trading on the OTCQX is an important step in our commitment to broadening access to Hemlo's common shares for investors in the United States and globally. It will provide a convenient way for U.S. investors to trade our shares on a U.S. market and in U.S. dollars. Since completing the acquisition of the Hemlo Gold Mine, we have moved with purpose to establish our Company as a leading Canadian mid-tier gold producer. The commencement of trading of Hemlo's common shares on the OTCQX reflects our confidence in the asset, the strength of our team, and our ambition to reach the widest possible audience of institutional and retail investors.”

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold company focused on the operation, exploration and growth of the Hemlo Gold Camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, is located approximately 35 kilometres east of Marathon, Ontario and has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold from underground and open pit operations since production began in 1985. Hemlo Mining is establishing itself as a leading Canadian mid-tier gold producer by maximizing the value of the Hemlo Gold Mine through a disciplined, fit-for-purpose operating approach and growth strategy aimed at generating long-term value. The Company is led by a team with extensive experience and a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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