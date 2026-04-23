Pakistan Cannot Even Guarantee Safe Vaccination For Its Children: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 23 (IANS) Pakistan's deteriorating global reputation has been jolted further by a recent incident at a government hospital in Punjab province where 331 children were infected with HIV.

The incident in Bhakkar city has“shaken the very conscience of humanity”, sparking serious questions about national priorities, reported 'Khalsa Vox' while also citing that the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has for long dented the country's image by supporting Khalistani terrorists, gangsters, and drug mafias.

Multiple children were reportedly vaccinated with the same syringe - highlighting not only mere negligence but also a broader weakness of a system in safeguarding human life.

“This cannot be dismissed as a routine medical error. It exposes the reality of a fragile and failing system where even fundamental health protocols are not followed. Administering injections to 10 children with a single syringe clearly indicates either a lack of awareness of rules or a complete disregard for them - both scenarios are equally dangerous," the report detailed.

"The infection of 331 children with HIV is a matter that should force any society into deep introspection. This is not just a statistic; it represents hundreds of innocent lives whose futures have been compromised due to preventable negligence. What is even more alarming is that warning signs had appeared earlier, making it clear that this crisis is not sudden but the result of years of neglect," it stated.

The report stressed that the issue extends beyond a single hospital or a few staff members, reflecting the failure of an entire system. In the absence of strong oversight, accountability and timely reform, it said, such incidents tend to repeat rather than remain isolated.

"The strength of a nation is not measured by outward displays but by how well it ensures the basic safety of its citizens. If a country cannot even guarantee safe vaccination for its children, serious questions must be raised about its priorities. It is also worth examining how resources are being allocated. Are critical sectors like healthcare and education receiving the attention they deserve, or are they consistently sidelined in favour of other priorities? This imbalance ultimately leads to such tragedies," it mentioned.

Highlighting Pakistan's grim situation, the report said,“Poverty and helplessness further worsen the situation. Those who have no alternatives are forced to depend on the very system that is failing them. This is not just administrative failure - it is also a form of social injustice."