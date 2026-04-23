Fastx Lauching, A New Generation Global Trading Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastX today announces the official launch of its platform, a next-generation exchange built for professional and active traders who require institutional‐grade tools without surrendering custody or control of their assets. FastX goes live globally on 5 May, with traders able to access the platform directly at fastx.

FastX combines deep on‐chain liquidity, multi‐asset perpetual futures markets, and an advanced copy-trading engine designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized digital asset ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform delivers low‐latency mirroring of trades across major decentralized networks worldwide-while keeping users in full control of their own wallets and risk.

"FastX was created by traders for traders," said Adelene, Chief Executive Officer of FastX. "We've spent our careers on Wall Street desks and in crypto markets, and we've seen the same problems repeat: opaque execution, misaligned incentives, and copytrading systems that ask users to blindly outsource decisions. FastX is our answer-a decentralised, transparent infrastructure layer where traders keep custody, and technology works to augment, not replace, their edge."

Backed by a team of veteran traders with more than 50 years of combined experience across top Wall Street institutions and leading crypto trading firms, FastX is built from the ground up as a decentralised protocol. Users connect their own wallets, maintain self‐custody at all times, and interact with smart contracts that execute trades on‐chain, rather than relying on a centralised broker or custodial exchange.

At launch, FastX will offer:



Deep, on‐chain liquidity across a wide range of perpetual markets, designed to support serious position sizes with tight spreads and minimal slippage.

A fast, intuitive trading interface accessible directly via, allowing traders to plug in with their preferred wallet and start trading in minutes. A transparent affiliate and points system that shares a meaningful portion of platform fees with the community and rewards traders and partners who help grow liquidity and volume.

The flagship feature of FastX is its next‐generation copytrading system. Unlike traditional social trading products that mirror orders on a single venue with unpredictable delays, FastX's engine is designed to route and synchronise copy trades across major decentralised exchanges, layering those capabilities on top of FastX's own liquidity.

The result is a copytrading experience that aims to:



Minimise latency between lead and follower execution.

Mitigate structural risks such as slippage, desync, and obvious forms of manipulation. Exploit decentralised advantages, such as transparent on‐chain track records and programmable risk controls, without turning the platform into a centralised black box.

"Copytrading has always been typecast as a blind, autonomous disaster waiting to happen," Adelene added. "FastX takes the opposite stance. We use technology to bring more transparency, not less-on‐chain track records, built‐in risk parameters, and infrastructure that reduces front‐running and execution games wherever possible. Over time, our goal is to layer AI‐driven intelligence on top of this foundation so that users can benefit from advanced analytics and risk management, rather than just 'follow and hope'."

FastX is currently seed‐funded by a network of angels deeply embedded in the global crypto trading ecosystem. These backers share a common view that the next generation of markets will be built on open, verifiable rails and that traders deserve better, more transparent instrumentation for expressing and managing risk. FastX is assembling a strong advisory board of experienced traders, market makers, and technologists to guide the exchange through its next phase of growth.

As a decentralised protocol, FastX does not take custody of user funds and does not operate as a traditional broker. All positions, liquidations, and fee flows are visible on‐chain, giving traders clear, verifiable insight into how the system behaves under all market conditions.

"Our vision is simple," said Adelene. "We want professional‐grade perpetuals and intelligent copytrading to live where they belong: on transparent, decentralised infrastructure, not in a black box. Launching FastX on 5 May is the first step. From here, we'll continue to ship faster execution, smarter tooling, and AI‐enhanced copytrading that helps traders survive and thrive in 24/7 markets."

Traders can learn more and access the exchange at .

About FastX

FastX focuses on building decentralised financial infrastructure and tools for professional traders and sophisticated market participants. The company backs products that prioritise self‐custody, transparency, and robust risk management in rapidly evolving digital asset markets.

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