Amaze Opens Creator Applications For Amaze Live As More Than 20 Brands Commit Inventory To Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program Designed to Connect Creators With Brand Partnerships and New Monetization Opportunities Through Live Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the“Company”), a creator-powered commerce company, today announced it is opening applications for creators, influencers, and community sellers to participate in its Amaze Live Shopping Program, with more than 20 brands already committed to the program at launch.

The program is designed to connect participating creators with brand inventory for live, shoppable broadcasts across multiple social and owned channels, aligned to their audiences, categories, and content verticals, creating monetization opportunities through real-time commerce.

Today's announcement follows the recent launch of Amaze Live, opening creator applications and activating brand participation as the next phase of the rollout.

The Amaze Live Shopping Program is expected to provide immediate commercial benefits for approved creators:



Starting commissions of 10% on qualifying product sales

Access to professional live-streaming studios in Los Angeles, Carlsbad, Miami, and additional markets as the program expands

Opportunities for brand collaborations and sponsored campaigns Multi-channel live streaming capabilities across supported platforms

The Company currently expects initial live selling campaigns to begin on or before May 15, 2026, subject to onboarding timelines, creator approvals, brand readiness, and other customary launch factors.

The Company believes pairing creators with available brand inventory can accelerate adoption, shorten time to monetization, and strengthen Amaze Live as a scalable marketplace for live social commerce.

"The response from brands ahead of our Amaze Live rollout has been encouraging," said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. "Having more than 20 brands commit inventory to the program before creator applications have even opened gives us confidence in the demand for this model and positions us to move quickly toward our first live campaigns."

Creators and brands interested in participating in the Amaze Live Shopping Program may apply at .

Applicants will be asked to submit profile information, audience details, and relevant content channels for review.

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About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to“sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the expected launch timing of Amaze Live campaigns, creator participation, brand participation, commissions, studio availability, future expansion, and related business opportunities. These statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“might,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential” or“continue,” and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.