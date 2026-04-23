Calcutta HC Grants Temporary Relief To Bengal Minister Sujit Bose From ED Summons

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) West Bengal state Fire Minister Sujit Bose will not have to face the Enforcement Directorate (ED) right now as the Calcutta High Court on Thursday gave him temporary relief from the central investigation agency's summons.

The high court, hearing Bose's plea, said that he will have to appear before ED officers only after the Assembly elections are over.

In the past few days, the ED has summoned Bose several times for questioning in the municipal recruitment corruption case. However, he sent a letter to the ED each time seeking more time.

Bose had said that he was busy with the election campaigning and would appear before the central investigation agency after the elections were over. He also approached the Calcutta High Court regarding the matter.

The case came up before the court on Thursday, and after hearing the arguments of all the parties, Justice Krishna Rao said that Bose does not have to go to the ED office right now and will have to appear before it on May 1.

Not only Sujit Bose, but another state minister, Rathin Ghosh, was also summoned by the ED in the same case

Three-time Trinamool Congress MLA Bose is contesting the Assembly elections from Bidhannagar constituency, seeking his re-election. At the same time, Ghosh is contesting from the Madhyamgram constituency. Both the seats will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. In the run-up to the elections, repeated calls for their summons started.

In October 2023, the ED questioned Ghosh in the municipal recruitment corruption case. A search was conducted at his house at that time. In January 2024 and October 2025, the ED conducted raids at Bose's office and house. It also searched the addresses of some of his close associates.