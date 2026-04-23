KFSH Wins Webby Award Reflecting A Shift In How Healthcare Engages Global Audiences

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) has won a 2026 Webby Award for its branded film“Strangers,” recognized in the Video & Film – Health & Wellness category, reflecting a broader shift in how healthcare institutions are engaging audiences through creative, human-centered storytelling.

Developed in collaboration with Publicis Groupe, the film was also shortlisted in the Corporate Social Responsibility (Branded) category, underscoring both its creative strength and societal relevance.

Moving beyond traditional awareness approaches,“Strangers” presents a quiet, emotionally driven narrative around organ donation. The film follows eight individuals in their daily lives, each accompanied by an unseen presence they never acknowledge,relying entirely on visual storytelling, without voiceovers, statistics, or direct calls to action.

Commenting on the recognition, Muhannad Kadi, Chief Marketing Officer at KFSH, said:

“Winning a Webby Award places this work on a global stage and reflects a broader expectation for healthcare institutions to communicate complex health topics with clarity, responsibility, and sensitivity. It also highlights the growing role of storytelling as a tool to engage audiences and encourage more thoughtful conversations around issues such as organ donation.”

Presented by The Webby Awards,widely regarded as one of the leading global honors for digital excellence,the recognition celebrates work that combines creativity, innovation, and impact. The“Strangers” campaign has also received multiple international accolades, including Gold at PHNX, four awards at Dubai Lynx, Gold at the Clios, and a Wood Pencil at D&AD.

This recognition aligns with KFSH's continued focus on strengthening its global positioning. The institution ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth worldwide among academic medical centers. It is also recognized by Brand Finance as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, Smart Hospitals, and Specialized Hospitals.