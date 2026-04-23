Pakistan Withdraw From SAFF Women's Championship In India

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 23 (IANS) Pakistan national football has officially withdrawn from the 2026 SAFF Women's Championship amid the worsening relations between the two nations, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said on Thursday.

The decision, rooted in the persistent political tensions between India and Pakistan, leaves the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) to move forward with a reduced six-team lineup for the tournament scheduled to take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

This will mark the second time India will host the SAFF Women's Championship, after the 2016 edition in Siliguri, West Bengal, where India won their fourth title. It will also be the second time that Goa will stage a SAFF tournament. The men's championship of 1999 was also held at the PJN Stadium, where India won the title, defeating Bangladesh in the final.

With Pakistan's exit, the tournament organisers have finalised a six-nation format. The official draw, held recently at the SAFF Secretariat in Dhaka, divided the remaining teams into two competitive groups: Nepal, India (Hosts), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (Defending Champions), Bhutan and Maldives have been divided into two groups.

The withdrawal comes as a blow to the momentum of Pakistan women's football. After years of administrative hurdles and limited international exposure, the national side had been expected to use this platform to showcase its evolving talent. Instead, the team becomes the latest casualty of the geopolitical friction that frequently disrupts bilateral and regional sporting engagements in South Asia.

Pakistan had earlier pulled out of the men's junior hockey World Cup in November last year when it was held in Tamil Nadu, India. They also did not send their senior men's team to the Asia Cup in Rajgir.

Nitably, India are the record five-time champions of the SAFF Women's Championship, having won titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Bangladesh have won the last two editions in 2022 and 2024.