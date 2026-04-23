Mexico's IPC Stabilizes Post-Crash But MACD Cross Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief · Mexico Thursday, April 23, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, April 22 The Big Three 1. The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 68,836.92 on Wednesday, up a marginal 27.75 points (+0.04%), stabilizing after Tuesday's 1.82% false-breakout crash. The session opened at 68,929.56, pushed to 69,583.17 - approaching the Tenkan-sen at 69,427 area - then faded to a low of 68,697.20 before closing flat at 68,837 on the Kijun-sen (68,800/68,837). The morning rally attempt toward 69,583 confirms that dip-buyers are present, but the failure to hold above 69,000 and the fade back to the Kijun confirms that the false-break damage from Tuesday has not healed. The IPC is back in the Kijun gravitational range it has occupied for the past week. 2. The MACD histogram collapsed to 18.54 - from 182.78 (Monday) to 85.51 (Tuesday) to 18.54 (Wednesday) - and a zero-cross is imminent on any further compression. The MACD line at 383.27 is now functionally equal to the signal at 384.73 - the lines have converged. A negative histogram print on Thursday would confirm the MACD bearish cross, which combined with the RSI signal at 50.49 (right on the regime boundary), would complete the composite sell signal. The IPC has not generated a confirmed MACD bearish cross since the March ceasefire rally began - this would be the first. 3. The Mexican market dropped 1.5% over the past seven days, with Consumer Staples leading losses (−2.3%) while Energy gained 4.4% - confirming the sector rotation underway. The IPC remains up 7.7% YTD and 19% over the past year. Earnings are forecast to grow 10% annually. The structural catalysts - Banxico at 6.75% with a May cut expected, CBP tariff refunds due by late April, FIFA World Cup (June 11), USMCA review (July 1), Pemex fracking pivot - are unchanged. Hacienda's Pre-Criterios projects the peso at 18.4/$ year-end and Banxico at 6.3%, implying two more 25bp cuts. The macro framework supports the IPC; the technical picture demands patience. 01 Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change S&P/BMV IPC Close 68,836.92 +0.04% (+27.75 pts) Session High 69,583.17 morning bounce, faded Session Low 68,697.20 held above cloud edge Kijun-sen / Close area 68,800 / 68,837 gravitational center 21-day EMA (resistance) 68,966.96 130 pts above 70,000 (reinforced ceiling) 70,000 false break overhead Cloud edge 68,586.02 support below 50-day SMA 67,946.33 medium-term support MACD histogram 18.54 from 182→85→18, zero next RSI (14) / Signal 55.50 / 50.49 signal at 50 regime line Banxico rate 6.75% May cut expected

02 Equities - Digestion, Not Recovery

IPC Mexico today enters Thursday's session with the MACD one tick from a bearish cross after the S&P/BMV IPC closed flat on Wednesday. This Mexico stock market report covers a session that was stabilization without conviction: the morning bounce to 69,583 failed to hold, and the close at 68,837 on the Kijun-sen confirms the IPC is range-bound in the aftermath of Monday's false 70K breakout. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Latin American equity markets.

The session structure tells the post-crash story. Phase one: dip-buyers entered early, pushing the index from 68,930 to 69,583 - a 653-point rally that tested the Tenkan-sen area. Phase two: the rally was sold, the Tenkan held as resistance, and the IPC faded 886 points to 68,697 before closing at 68,837. The failure of the morning bounce to hold above 69,000 confirms that Tuesday's false-break damage has created overhead supply not just at 70,000 but at the 21-EMA (68,967) and Tenkan-sen (69,427) as well. Each of these levels now represents trapped longs from the past week.

The MACD's trajectory is the session's most important signal. The histogram's collapse from 182.78 (Monday) → 85.51 (Tuesday) → 18.54 (Wednesday) is the fastest three-session compression the IPC has produced in 2026. The MACD line (383.27) and signal (384.73) have converged to within 1.46 points - functionally touching. A negative histogram print on Thursday confirms the bearish cross. The IPC has not generated a confirmed MACD bearish cross since the ceasefire rally began in late March. This would formally reclassify the momentum regime from bullish to neutral-to-bearish.

03 The Range Is Redefined

Before Monday's false breakout, the IPC's April range was 68,500–70,000. After the false break, the effective range has contracted. The ceiling is no longer 70,000 - it is the 21-EMA at 68,967. The floor is the cloud edge at 68,586. The IPC's current close at 68,837 sits in the middle of this compressed 381-point band. A break above 68,967 (21-EMA) would begin to repair the technical damage and re-open the 69,427 (Tenkan) and then 70,000 targets. A break below 68,586 (cloud edge) would push the IPC into the Ichimoku cloud and target the 50-day SMA at 67,946.

The fundamental catalysts remain the pathway out. The CBP tariff refunds from the IEEPA reversal are due by late April - any confirmed timeline would directly benefit the industrial and automotive names that dominate the IPC. Banxico 's May meeting with BBVA expecting a cut would provide the rate catalyst. The June 11 World Cup kickoff with 5 million projected additional tourists would support consumer and airport names. The USMCA review opening July 1 is the binary risk. These catalysts have not changed - but the false break at 70,000 means the market needs one of them to materialize before the technical ceiling can be overcome.

04 Technical Analysis - S&P/BMV IPC Daily

From the chart: O:68,929.56, H:69,583.17, L:68,697.20, C:68,836.92 (+27.75, +0.04%). Wednesday's candle is a spinning top / doji with nearly equal upper and lower wicks around a small body - the classic indecision pattern that follows a large bearish bar. The close on the Kijun-sen confirms the index has found a short-term equilibrium after Tuesday's crash.

RSI at 55.50 with signal at 50.49 has the signal sitting on the 50 regime boundary. A cross below 50 on the signal confirms the bearish RSI regime. MACD at 383.27 with signal at 384.73 (histogram 18.54) is one session from crossing. The convergence of both indicators toward their respective bearish thresholds on the same day creates a setup where Thursday could produce a simultaneous MACD cross and RSI regime flip - the most powerful composite signal the IPC can generate outside of a 200-day SMA break.

Level S&P/BMV IPC 70,000 (reinforced ceiling) 70,000 Tenkan-sen (resistance) 69,427.27 21-day EMA (resistance) 68,966.96 Wednesday Close / Kijun-sen 68,836.92 / 68,800.37 Cloud edge (support) 68,586.02 50-day SMA 67,946.33 Lower Bollinger Band 66,316.17 200-day SMA 63,688.98

05 Key Levels06 Looking Ahead

Thursday is the session where the MACD cross likely confirms. A flat or down close would push the histogram negative and complete the bearish cross. A rally above 68,967 (21-EMA) would arrest the compression and keep the histogram positive - but Wednesday's failure at 69,583 suggests the 21-EMA reclaim is unlikely without a catalyst. The most probable outcome is continued Kijun-range trading (68,600–69,000) with the MACD cross confirming in the background.

The catalyst calendar has not changed: CBP refunds (late April), Banxico May cut, World Cup (June 11), USMCA (July 1). The IPC's 7.7% YTD gain and 10% annual earnings growth projection provide fundamental support. The Pemex fracking pivot and nearshoring FDI ($40.9B through Q3 2025) provide the structural anchor. The technical picture demands patience: 70,000 requires a catalyst, not momentum, after the false break.

Key dates: Late April - CBP IEEPA tariff refunds. May - Banxico decision (BBVA: cut expected). June 11 - World Cup kickoff. July 1 - USMCA mid-term review.

07 Verdict

Wednesday was a stabilization session - nothing more. The flat close at 68,837 on the Kijun-sen, the failed morning bounce to 69,583, and the MACD histogram's collapse to 18.54 confirm that the false-break damage from Monday-Tuesday is still being processed. The IPC is range-bound in a compressed band (68,586–68,967) with the MACD approaching its first bearish cross since the ceasefire rally and the RSI signal at the 50 regime boundary. The technicals are one session from completing a composite sell signal that would formally end the bullish momentum regime that began in late March.

Bias: Neutral - compressed range, awaiting catalyst. The MACD's imminent zero-cross is the technical headline, but the IPC's 7.7% YTD and the loaded catalyst calendar (CBP refunds, Banxico cut, World Cup, USMCA) provide fundamental support that limits the downside. The range is 68,586 (cloud edge) to 68,967 (21-EMA). A break above the 21-EMA begins to repair the damage; a break below the cloud edge extends the correction toward 67,946 (50-day SMA). The false break at 70,000 means the IPC needs news, not price, to move higher. Until then, the Kijun-sen holds.

Related coverage:

False break: IPC Crashes 1.82% Below 70K in False Breakout

Pemex fracking: IPC Rebounds 1.06% on Pemex Fracking Plan

Economy guide: Mexico Economy 2026: GDP, Nearshoring, Banxico and the Peso

LatAm markets: Latin America Stock Markets 2026: Complete Guide

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Published by The Rio Times.