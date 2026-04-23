India-Africa Partnership A Message Of Stability In A Turbulent World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that the India-Africa partnership holds "particular significance" amidst global geopolitical challenges, serving as a message of "stability" and "reliability" in a turbulent world. Speaking at the unveiling of the logo, theme, and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV (IAFS-IV), Jaishankar emphasised that the two regions are not merely development partners, but also "partners in shaping a better world".

The Minister's remarks come as the international community grapples with numerous conflicts, notably the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has exceeded 50 days and continues to have widespread global consequences. During the event, attended by ambassadors and diplomats from across the African continent, the official logo was revealed. It features a lion superimposed on interlocked maps of India and Africa, carrying the theme 'Enduring Partnership Shared Vision' and the summit date, January 28-31.

A More Ambitious Partnership

Jaishankar described the forthcoming summit as a "unique opportunity" to further "deepen our engagement" and establish a framework for a partnership that is "more ambitious, more inclusive and more future-oriented". Highlighting the importance of the alliance, he noted that "as the world navigates through complex geopolitical and geoecomic challenges," the collaboration will act as a "message of stability in a turbulent world, of reliability in an uncertain one, and of solidarity in difficult times."

Africa's Centrality in Indian Foreign Policy

The Minister further explained that Africa currently occupies a "central place" in India's foreign policy. This engagement is steered by a vision based on the "principle of equality," mutual respect, and collective advancement. India has significantly bolstered its diplomatic presence on the continent, opening 17 new missions in recent years to reach a total of 46. Jaishankar noted that this expansion marks the "next chapter in the enduring partnership" governed by the India-Africa Forum Summit framework.

Shared History and Complementary Visions

Reflecting on historical ties, the External Affairs Minister said the relationship is "rooted in our civilisational linkages" and was forged through centuries of cultural and human exchange. He added that these "bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism."

Drawing parallels between the freedom movements of both regions, Jaishankar remarked that the "shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership." He pointed out that India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision and the "Africa's Agenda 2063" serve as "complementary roadmaps" aimed at achieving prosperity through sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Minister also highlighted India's consistent advocacy for Africa's "rightful place in global governance," citing the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's 2023 presidency as a "seminal step" in this direction. According to Jaishankar, this move reflected a "firm belief that the voices of the Global South must shape global governance in times to come."

Pillars of Cooperation

Beyond diplomacy, India has placed development cooperation and capacity-building at the "core of our partnership." He concluded by noting that defence, security, and maritime cooperation remain vital components of the relationship, influenced by the vision of "MAHASAGAR" to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean Region and protect critical sea lanes. (ANI)

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