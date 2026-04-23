Resolutions Adopted By The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Aktsiaselts Tallinna Vesi On 23 April 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of Aktsiaselts Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company ́s website and in the daily newspaper Postimees on 31 March 2026.

Votes were submitted by a total of 24 shareholders of the Company, representing 15 133 757 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 75,67% of all votes represented by shares.

On 23 April 2026, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of the Annual Report for 2025

RESOLUTION: To approve the consolidated Annual Report of the Company for 2025 as presented to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted with 15 130 020 votes in favour (i.e. 99,98% of the votes represented at the meeting).

2. Distribution of profit

RESOLUTION: The net profit of the Company for 2025 is €14,242 thousand. To distribute €11,400 thousand of the Company's retained earnings of €85,783 thousand as of 31/12/2025 (incl. from the consolidated net profit of €14,242 thousand for the year 2025). Shareholders will receive €0.57 per share in dividends.

The remainder of the retained earnings will remain undistributed.

No allocations will be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to the shareholders that the shareholders receive dividends on 20 May 2026. The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be established at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 12 May 2026. Consequently, the date of change in rights attached to the shares (ex-dividend date) is 11 May 2026. Anyone acquiring shares on or after 11 May 2026 will not be entitled to the dividends determined by this resolution.

The resolution was adopted with 15 133 620 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting).

3. Election and recall of Supervisory Council members

3.1 RESOLUTION: To recall Mart Mägi from his position as a Supervisory Council member (with effect from 23/04/2026).

The resolution was adopted with 15 132 494 votes in favour (i.e. 99,99% of the votes represented at the meeting).

3.2 RESOLUTION: To elect Priit Lello as a Supervisory Council member for a statutory three-year term of office, with effect from 24/04/2026.

The resolution was adopted with 15 131 903 votes in favour (i.e. 99,99% of the votes represented at the meeting).

3.3 RESOLUTION: To extend Gerli Kivisoo's term as a Supervisory Council member for a further statutory three-year term of office, with effect from 02/06/2026.

The resolution was adopted with 15 133 400 votes in favour (i.e. 100% of the votes represented at the meeting).

4. Approval of a gender balance target within the Company's management bodies

RESOLUTION: To set a gender balance target pursuant to subsection 1 of § 1356 of the Securities Market Act to ensure that at least 33% of all seats on the Management Board and Supervisory Council of the Company are held by members of the underrepresented sex.

The resolution was adopted with 15 130 070 votes in favour (i.e. 99,98% of the votes represented at the meeting).

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company's website.

Melika Kiilmaa

General Counsel

AS Tallinna Vesi

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