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Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Report 2026: Market To More Than Double To Reach $762.4 Million By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 14.5% Driven By Growing Demand For Fcevs, Government Regulations, & Awareness


2026-04-23 06:01:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the hydrogen fuel cell recycling sector include advancements in technology, regulatory support, regional expansion, and growing sustainability trends. The market is segmented by fuel cell type, process, and source, offering prospects for targeted growth, especially in emerging markets and through strategic partnerships.

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market was valued at USD 358.7 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 762.4 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.5%.
This report also covered market analysis for leading countries, including the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K. The study also covers leading companies with company overviews, financial information, product types, and key developments. The report includes patent analysis and a competitive landscape, which enables the reader to understand the competitive environment more precisely.
The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format, with tables and figures to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. It includes global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year, estimated data for 2025, and projected data for 2026 through 2030.
Report Highlights

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, 2025, forecasts for 2028, 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
  • Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by fuel cell type, recycling process, source, and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables
  • Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
  • Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
  • Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the Leading Global Companies

  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Bloom Energy
  • Electrocycling GmbH
  • Fuelcell Energy Inc.
  • Hensel Recycling Group
  • Heraeus Precious Metals
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Tanaka Precious Metal Group Co. Ltd.
  • Techemet Ltd.
  • Umicore

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 93
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $358.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $762.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of the Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
  • Current Market Overview
  • Future Scenario
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
  • Role of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in Advancing Low-Emission Energy Systems
  • Global Transition Toward Green Energy
  • Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market
  • Regulatory Frameworks and Government Initiatives
  • U.S.
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Growing Demand for FCEVs
  • Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives
  • Growing Awareness for Reducing Carbon Emissions
  • Market Challenges/Restraints
  • High Cost of Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
  • Crude Oil Price Fluctuations
  • Market Opportunities
  • Growing Demand for Clean Energy Sources
  • Fuel Cell Potential for Microgrid Application

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Key Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling
  • Ultrasound-Based Disassembly for Platinum Recovery
  • Electrochemical Dissolution and Selective Metal Separation
  • Digital Traceability and Closed-Loop Recycling Platforms
  • Patent Analysis
  • Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Fuel Cell Type
  • Key Takeaways
  • Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)
  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
  • Others
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Recycling Process
  • Key Takeaways
  • Chemical Process
  • Thermal Process
  • Other Recycling Processes
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Source
  • Key Takeaways
  • Stationary Source
  • Transportation Source
  • Portable
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market, by Region
  • Key Takeaways
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

  • Overview
  • Market Ranking Analysis
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Umicore
  • Heraeus Precious Metals
  • Tanaka Precious Metal Group Co. Ltd.
  • Hensel Recycling GmbH
  • Key Developments/Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Appendix


For more information about this report visit

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  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Recycling Market
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