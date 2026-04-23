Bengal 1St Phase Elections: Poll Percentage Significantly High At 62.18 In First Six Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The polling percentage in the first six hours of the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Thursday till 1 P.M. was significantly high at 62.18 per cent.

As per records available from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the polling percentages in the first six hours till 1 P.M. in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal in 2024 were much lower.

The respective poll percentages till 1 P.M. in the seven phases of polls in 2024 in West Bengal were 51 per cent in the first phase, 47.3 per cent in the second phase, 49.3 per cent in the third phase, 51.9 per cent in the fourth phase, 48.4 per cent in the fifth phase, 54.8 per cent in the sixth phase, and 45.1 per cent in the seventh phase.

This means that the average polling percentage of these seven phases of polls in West Bengal in 2024 in the first six hours was just 49.6 per cent.

Incidentally, addressing an election campaign rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed pleasure over the high percentage of polling.

“The manner in which the polling is going on, and the enthusiasm with which the voters are voting, it seems all records will be broken this time,” the Prime Minister said.

Assembly-wise, till 1 P.M. on Thursday, the maximum polling percentage had been recorded at Samserganj in Murshidabad district at 71.07 per cent. District-wise the maximum polling percentage till 1 P.M. had been recorded at Jhargram at 65.31 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, reports of poll-related violence in the last two hours between 11 A.M. and 1 P.M. on Thursday, were more than what was reported in the first four hours of polling earlier in the day.

On Thursday afternoon, the vehicle of fashion designer-turned-politician and the BJP's legislator-cum-candidate from Asansol (Dakshin) Assembly constituency in West Burdwan district, Agnimitra Paul was vandalised, allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters.

The rear-glass of her vehicle was totally smashed following the attack. Later she registered a complaint in the matter with the local Hirapur Police Station.

Meanwhile, a voter named, Asim Roy, died of heatstroke at Suri in Birbhum district of West Bengal while he was on his way to the polling booth on Thursday afternoon. This is the second case of a voter dying of a heatstroke during the day.