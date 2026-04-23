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Erdogan Warns War on Mideast Are Undermining Europe
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that ongoing regional conflicts are already weakening Europe and that the damage will intensify unless a stronger peace-focused approach is adopted, according to official statements released after a phone call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as broader regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the conversation, Erdogan noted that relations between Türkiye and Germany have recently improved, pointing to increased high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
He also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to support negotiated solutions to ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as tensions involving Iran, stressing the importance of diplomacy in achieving long-term stability.
Erdogan reiterated that sustained peace efforts are necessary to prevent further economic and political consequences for Europe and the wider international system.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as broader regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the conversation, Erdogan noted that relations between Türkiye and Germany have recently improved, pointing to increased high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
He also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to support negotiated solutions to ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as tensions involving Iran, stressing the importance of diplomacy in achieving long-term stability.
Erdogan reiterated that sustained peace efforts are necessary to prevent further economic and political consequences for Europe and the wider international system.
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