403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla Rebounds in EU Sales as Market Competition Intensifies
(MENAFN) According to reports, Tesla recorded a strong recovery in European Union sales in March, ending a prolonged period of declines as the electric vehicle market continued expanding across the bloc.
The US-based electric car manufacturer saw registrations climb by 101.9% year-on-year, reaching 36,868 units in March compared with 18,256 units during the same month last year. Its market share in the EU also rose to 3.2%, up from 1.8% a year earlier.
Over the first quarter, Tesla’s performance also improved overall, with sales increasing by 59.6% year-on-year to 57,792 units, while its market share edged up to 2%.
The March surge represents a partial recovery for the company led by Elon Musk, which has been under growing competitive pressure in Europe. Rival manufacturers—particularly China’s BYD—have been steadily gaining traction, while Tesla has also faced consumer criticism linked to Musk’s political positions.
Despite the monthly improvement, Tesla’s broader position remains challenged as competitors continue to expand in a rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.
Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association shows that battery-electric vehicle registrations in the EU rose by 48.9% in March year-on-year, reaching 234,532 units. Their share of total new car sales increased from 15.3% to 20.3%.
Tesla’s rebound follows a difficult earlier period in 2025, when its European sales dropped significantly as Chinese automakers expanded their presence and market influence.
Among them, BYD has become one of Tesla’s main competitors, benefiting from a wider range of models and more affordable pricing, as European consumers increasingly shift toward electric vehicles.
Even with the recent recovery, Tesla continues to face strong competitive pressure in a market where rivalry is intensifying and consumer perception is becoming increasingly important.
The US-based electric car manufacturer saw registrations climb by 101.9% year-on-year, reaching 36,868 units in March compared with 18,256 units during the same month last year. Its market share in the EU also rose to 3.2%, up from 1.8% a year earlier.
Over the first quarter, Tesla’s performance also improved overall, with sales increasing by 59.6% year-on-year to 57,792 units, while its market share edged up to 2%.
The March surge represents a partial recovery for the company led by Elon Musk, which has been under growing competitive pressure in Europe. Rival manufacturers—particularly China’s BYD—have been steadily gaining traction, while Tesla has also faced consumer criticism linked to Musk’s political positions.
Despite the monthly improvement, Tesla’s broader position remains challenged as competitors continue to expand in a rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.
Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association shows that battery-electric vehicle registrations in the EU rose by 48.9% in March year-on-year, reaching 234,532 units. Their share of total new car sales increased from 15.3% to 20.3%.
Tesla’s rebound follows a difficult earlier period in 2025, when its European sales dropped significantly as Chinese automakers expanded their presence and market influence.
Among them, BYD has become one of Tesla’s main competitors, benefiting from a wider range of models and more affordable pricing, as European consumers increasingly shift toward electric vehicles.
Even with the recent recovery, Tesla continues to face strong competitive pressure in a market where rivalry is intensifying and consumer perception is becoming increasingly important.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment