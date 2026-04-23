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Mexico Considers Response After Claimed Unauthorized CIA Role in Border Raid
(MENAFN) According to reports, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that her government is weighing possible measures following allegations that CIA personnel were involved in a drug laboratory raid in the northern state of Chihuahua without federal authorization.
Sheinbaum stated during her morning briefing that “There cannot be agents from any US government institution operating in the Mexican field,” adding that such actions go beyond the framework of existing bilateral security cooperation agreements.
She also confirmed that Mexico has formally sent a diplomatic note to the United States regarding the incident. The case involves an operation targeting illegal drug production sites near the US border, during which two US officials and two Mexican investigators were killed in a vehicle crash.
The alleged participation of CIA personnel in the raid was confirmed by a US official and two individuals familiar with the matter who spoke anonymously.
While Sheinbaum acknowledged that Mexican military forces were involved in the operation, she stressed that the federal government had not been informed of any US presence on the ground. She also dismissed the idea that the incident reflects a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump, who has advocated stronger action against drug cartels, describing such intervention as unnecessary.
Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch later stated that although intelligence sharing with the United States continues, foreign “agents have never been in the field with us.”
Sheinbaum added that she has requested a full explanation from the US ambassador and intends to hold discussions with Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos. She emphasized that “It is very important that something like this not be allowed to go unaddressed.”
Sheinbaum stated during her morning briefing that “There cannot be agents from any US government institution operating in the Mexican field,” adding that such actions go beyond the framework of existing bilateral security cooperation agreements.
She also confirmed that Mexico has formally sent a diplomatic note to the United States regarding the incident. The case involves an operation targeting illegal drug production sites near the US border, during which two US officials and two Mexican investigators were killed in a vehicle crash.
The alleged participation of CIA personnel in the raid was confirmed by a US official and two individuals familiar with the matter who spoke anonymously.
While Sheinbaum acknowledged that Mexican military forces were involved in the operation, she stressed that the federal government had not been informed of any US presence on the ground. She also dismissed the idea that the incident reflects a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump, who has advocated stronger action against drug cartels, describing such intervention as unnecessary.
Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch later stated that although intelligence sharing with the United States continues, foreign “agents have never been in the field with us.”
Sheinbaum added that she has requested a full explanation from the US ambassador and intends to hold discussions with Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos. She emphasized that “It is very important that something like this not be allowed to go unaddressed.”
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