MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SPS-America Completes Acquisition of Redstone Technical, Expanding ePAK Distribution Across North America

SPS-International's U.S. division gains a Colorado Springs facility, an experienced team, and direct access to the North American semiconductor market through Redstone's established ePAK distribution operations.

DAMASCUS, Oregon and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. SPS-America, Inc., the United States division of SPS-International, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Redstone Technical, LLC. The transaction closed on April 15, 2026.

With the acquisition, SPS-America establishes its first operational facility in the United States and takes on the role of outside sales and support organization for ePAK International product distribution across North America. The move extends a distribution model that SPS-International has operated in Europe for more than 20 years.

SPS-International has been a supplier and distribution partner to the semiconductor industry across Europe for decades, supporting device manufacturers, OEMs, and research institutions. SPS-America was formed five years ago to bring that presence to the United States and has been building its customer base across North America since.

Redstone Technical has long served as the exclusive distribution hub for ePAK products in North America. Based in Colorado Springs, the company specializes in semiconductor packaging and wafer handling solutions built around ePAK International product lines, including wafer shipping systems and in-fab process cassettes used in both manufacturing and logistics environments. Redstone also provides cleanroom-based services such as inspection, reconditioning, and cleaning.

The Colorado Springs facility will serve as a central hub for inventory, logistics, and order support across the United States. Beyond ePAK products, the expanded operation covers wafer handling systems, wet chemistry components, CMP consumables, legacy equipment spare parts, and laboratory-scale spin coaters and photolithography equipment.

For existing customers, day-to-day operations remain consistent. The Colorado Springs facility, team, and core operations continue as part of SPS-America. Over time, Redstone Technical will be more fully integrated into the SPS-America organization and branding.

What does change is how customers are supported. Going forward, customers work directly with an expanded team that includes both local operations personnel and SPS-America's sales and technical resources. That means access to a broader product portfolio, stronger technical support, and a single point of contact for the full SPS-America range across North America.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for SPS-America,” said Brett Hofmann, Managing Director of SPS-America, Inc.“SPS-International has built a strong reputation supporting ePAK and other key partners in Europe over many years. With Redstone's team and facility, we are now positioned to bring that support model to the United States, combining an established distribution channel, a high-quality operational base, and an experienced organization to better serve our customers.”

SPS-America will integrate operations and product lines in a measured approach over the coming months.

The acquisition reinforces SPS-America's commitment to long-term investment in the North American semiconductor market.

About SPS-America, Inc.

SPS-America, Inc. is the United States division of SPS-International, a Netherlands-based organization with a long-standing presence in the semiconductor industry. SPS-America provides wafer handling systems, wet chemistry fluid management, heating and filtration technologies, legacy equipment spare parts, and R&D spin coating and photolithography equipment. The company supports semiconductor device manufacturers, OEMs, and research institutions across both production and development environments.

About Redstone Technical, LLC

Redstone Technical, LLC, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a provider of semiconductor packaging and wafer handling solutions. The company specializes in ePAK International product lines including wafer shipping systems and in-fab process cassettes, and offers cleanroom-based services such as inspection, reconditioning, and cleaning.