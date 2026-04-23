Deal With Boeing By Apr 30 To Procure 14 Aircraft: Millat

The government is working to sign a deal with US-based Boeing Company by April 30 to purchase 14 aircraft and lease several others from it, as part of efforts to make Biman Bangladesh Airlines a profitable entity.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat made the announcement on Thursday morning following a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat.

He said the Prime Minister instructed authorities to turn the national flag carrier into a profitable entity at any cost.

The state minister said the government also decided to open the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka either on December 16 this year or at the beginning of the new year.

He also said the decision regarding the launch of international flights from Cox's Bazar Airport will be taken after the upcoming national budget is unveiled.

Millat said the government is considering implementing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to make the country's tourist destinations more profitable.

-N