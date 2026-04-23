Patton Unveils Powerful New US-Manufactured Fiberplextm 12G-SDI Fiber Extender Kits





"The TKIT-12G proves our commitment to providing broadcast professionals with reliable, problem-solving connectivity solutions."

Tim Godby

Director, Media Transport Systems

PATTON



GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton ®-world-renown producer of Media Transport Products -is thrilled to announce its throw-down-tough FiberPlex TKIT-12G SDI Fiber Converter/Extender Kits are now available for pre-order.

Purpose-built for SDI environments, these US-manufactured solutions deliver flawless 12G-SDI video transport over optical fiber-giving broadcasters and production facilities a reliable, high-performance backbone for 4K and beyond.

"The TKIT-12G proves our commitment to providing broadcast professionals with reliable, problem-solving connectivity solutions," said Tim Godby, Director, Media Transport Systems at Patton.

Designed for Modern Workflows, the TKIT-12G extends 12G-SDI digital video over single-mode fiber up to 20 kilometers. Whether you need bidirectional transport or multi-channel capability, these compact converter kits deliver broadcast-quality, lossless transmission right where you need it.

“These kits simplify 12G-SDI fiber transport while delivering the performance and reliability that modern production environments demand," Mr. Godby added.

Two Powerful Configurations

Bidirectional Powerhouse. Supports one channel of 12G-SDI in each direction over two fiber strands or unidirectional transport over a single fiber. Ideal for camera-to-control room applications and remote production setups.Dual-Channel Performance. The transmit/receive pair delivers two channels of 12G-SDI over two fiber strands, doubling transport capacity while maintaining pristine video quality.

Designed for Broadcast Excellence



Auto-Sensing Intelligence – Detects 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI formats with video pathological pattern support

Lossless Transmission – Integrated re-clocker and cable driver ensure broadcast-quality signal integrity

Long-Haul Capability – Video-optimized 1310nm wavelength reaches 20km with LC connectors

4K Ready – Handles high-resolution, high frame rate, and deep color content

SMPTE Compliant – Fully compliant with SMPTE 2082, ST2081, ST424M, 292M, and 259M standards DVB-ASI Support – Accommodates Digital Video Broadcasting and embedded audio



Throw-Down Tough. Ruggedized, compact casing built for real-world production environments. Small enough to connect directly to cameras, yet tough enough to be "thrown down" wherever needed. Multiple mounting options include DIN rail, NEMA enclosures, and 1U rack trays.

Availability. The FiberPlex TKIT-12G series is now available for pre-order. All kits include AC power adapters and are proudly manufactured in the USA. Visit

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at