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Boubyan Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 23 April 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Boubyan Bank (BB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The three-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of High. Although we believe the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), as the majority owner, would assist BB if needed, the uplift for the ESL reflects the high probability of sufficient and timely extraordinary support from the authorities, in the event of financial distress. The ESL takes into account the Kuwaiti government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in the event of need, the existence of a state guarantee on all deposits placed inside Kuwait, and the strong financial capacity of the government to provide support.
The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects BB’s credit strengths of good asset quality, very high financing loss reserve (FLR) coverage, satisfactory capitalisation, and satisfactory liquidity. The CFS is constrained by somewhat modest returns at the operating profit level, and potential vulnerability connected to the concentrations in both borrowers and depositors. This is prevalent throughout the Kuwait banking sector.
The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’, indicating modest risk. The OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification, including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and slow, albeit improving, reform progress. In 2025, Kuwait approved a long-awaited borrowing law, aimed at addressing fiscal pressures and financing domestic infrastructure projects. The law allows the government to issue up to around 60% of GDP in local, or foreign currency debt instruments with long-term maturities. This will strengthen Kuwait’s fiscal flexibility and support long-term growth. Kuwait returned to the international capital markets in October 2025, the first time since 2017.
The ongoing armed conflict in the Arabian Gulf has caused a sharp deterioration in the operating environment in most GCC, including Kuwait and Middle Eastern markets. The severity and duration of this deterioration is still uncertain. However, CI’s baseline scenario, at present, assumes that military exchanges between US-Israel and Iran will have significantly reduced in severity by the end of the current month (April), with contained damage on hydrocarbon assets in the region and temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In this context, Kuwaiti banks’ credit profiles remain anchored by the availability of sovereign backing capacity (which has been demonstrated on a number of occasions) in the event of need, supported by the large foreign assets in KIA. Although renewed regional tensions will dampen investment activity and elevate precautionary liquidity demand, high capital ratios and a stable deposit base mitigate short-term rating pressure, at present. Nonetheless, asset quality is likely to come under pressure going forward for BB and the Kuwait banking sector overall. In tandem, profitability is expected to be lower through reduced credit demand and higher provisioning.
BB’s capital ratios remained satisfactory at end-2025, despite drifting lower. Both the CET 1 ratio and CAR are at very solid levels, and comfortably above regulatory minima. With sound asset quality and strong FLR coverage, capital provides a good buffer for unexpected impairments. We expect BB to maintain satisfactory capital ratios this year and going forward.
The funding and liquidity profile is satisfactory, although the disclosed level of liquid assets is low, with a stable and growing customer deposit base more than funding the financing portfolio. The level of liquid assets is understated, as underlying government sukuk securities are not disclosed. BB’s customer deposit base is viewed as stable and the Bank has been able to grow its market share over the years. We expect BB’s customer deposit base to remain stable. The Bank has little reliance on wholesale funding (over three-quarters of assets are funded by customer deposits and nearly 90% of assets are funded by customer deposits and equity) but funding has diversified over the years. The Bank has in place a USD3bn global medium-term sukuk programme, but senior debt only funds 5.1% of the balance sheet. In June 2025, the Bank issued senior unsecured Sukuk, amounting to USD500mn, due in June 2030 under the GMTN programme through a wholly owned SPV.
BB’s financing asset quality is good. Non-performing financings (NPFs) against gross financings is low, despite a small rise in 2025. Stage 2 classified financing is also low. Financing reserve coverage is very high, as is the extended NPF coverage ratio. A large majority of FLRs are general provisions. Overall, BB is considered to have good risk absorption capacity and is conservative in allocating reserves, as are most Kuwaiti banks. Due to the ongoing armed conflict in the region, we believe BB’s asset quality will be impacted. However, the Bank is expected to be able to comfortably manage a deterioration in loan asset quality. A longer, more drawn out conflict would create far more pressure and could see downward rating revisions.
BB’s earnings strength remains adequate, with little dependence on volatile sources of income. Earnings quality is considered satisfactory. Most income is derived from BB’s financing portfolio, with little dependence on trading income from investment securities. A large majority of income is derived domestically, although UK subsidiary Bank of London and the Middle East plc (BLME) (5% of assets) provides some diversification. Returns at the operating level are modest, as is the ROAA. The Bank could improve its level of non-financing income (non-FI). BB also has a relatively high-cost structure but has invested heavily in technology and operations and this, in turn, has strengthened its franchise. Net profit in 2025 was negatively impacted by a higher tax charge which was connected to the introduction of the domestic minimum top up tax (DMTT). Given the current armed conflict in the region, BB’s profitability is expected to come under pressure this year, due to reduced credit demand and a higher cost of risk.
BB has a good and defensible franchise in the Kuwait banking sector and is the country’s third-largest bank. It has a particularly good retail banking franchise, but is also active in the corporate market. Its asset base continues to record solid growth rates in an expanding market for Shariah-compliant banking. BLME is a small Islamic bank based in London, focused on wealth management and digital banking.
BB has strong ownership through its parent bank, NBK (the largest bank in Kuwait at end-2025) and this is a significant credit strength. NBK is financially strong and therefore, the probability of ordinary support is very high. This support would include capital support by participation in any rights issue, as and when BB might choose to again increase its equity base.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months, on the basis of our expectation that the regional military conflict, at least in so far as it directly affects Kuwait, will be limited in both duration and severity.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
As financial metrics remain solid and the resulting BSR is at a good level, an upgrade is not seen as being likely over the next year. However, if profitability improved further and liquid assets also increased, there could be some upward pressure. The military conflict would also need to end in a short time frame.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A one-notch downgrade of the LT FCR is possible, in case of a significant deterioration of BB’s standalone risk profile connected to its financial metrics, but with an emphasis on asset quality. As strong support from the NBK is currently assumed, any significant financial deterioration at the parent bank level could also place downward pressure on BB’s ratings. If our assessment of sovereign risk is lowered, or the operating environment was to deteriorate further and the OPERA reduced, the ratings could fall.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2014. The ratings were last updated in April 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Boubyan Bank (BB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The three-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of High. Although we believe the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), as the majority owner, would assist BB if needed, the uplift for the ESL reflects the high probability of sufficient and timely extraordinary support from the authorities, in the event of financial distress. The ESL takes into account the Kuwaiti government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in the event of need, the existence of a state guarantee on all deposits placed inside Kuwait, and the strong financial capacity of the government to provide support.
The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects BB’s credit strengths of good asset quality, very high financing loss reserve (FLR) coverage, satisfactory capitalisation, and satisfactory liquidity. The CFS is constrained by somewhat modest returns at the operating profit level, and potential vulnerability connected to the concentrations in both borrowers and depositors. This is prevalent throughout the Kuwait banking sector.
The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’, indicating modest risk. The OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification, including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and slow, albeit improving, reform progress. In 2025, Kuwait approved a long-awaited borrowing law, aimed at addressing fiscal pressures and financing domestic infrastructure projects. The law allows the government to issue up to around 60% of GDP in local, or foreign currency debt instruments with long-term maturities. This will strengthen Kuwait’s fiscal flexibility and support long-term growth. Kuwait returned to the international capital markets in October 2025, the first time since 2017.
The ongoing armed conflict in the Arabian Gulf has caused a sharp deterioration in the operating environment in most GCC, including Kuwait and Middle Eastern markets. The severity and duration of this deterioration is still uncertain. However, CI’s baseline scenario, at present, assumes that military exchanges between US-Israel and Iran will have significantly reduced in severity by the end of the current month (April), with contained damage on hydrocarbon assets in the region and temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In this context, Kuwaiti banks’ credit profiles remain anchored by the availability of sovereign backing capacity (which has been demonstrated on a number of occasions) in the event of need, supported by the large foreign assets in KIA. Although renewed regional tensions will dampen investment activity and elevate precautionary liquidity demand, high capital ratios and a stable deposit base mitigate short-term rating pressure, at present. Nonetheless, asset quality is likely to come under pressure going forward for BB and the Kuwait banking sector overall. In tandem, profitability is expected to be lower through reduced credit demand and higher provisioning.
BB’s capital ratios remained satisfactory at end-2025, despite drifting lower. Both the CET 1 ratio and CAR are at very solid levels, and comfortably above regulatory minima. With sound asset quality and strong FLR coverage, capital provides a good buffer for unexpected impairments. We expect BB to maintain satisfactory capital ratios this year and going forward.
The funding and liquidity profile is satisfactory, although the disclosed level of liquid assets is low, with a stable and growing customer deposit base more than funding the financing portfolio. The level of liquid assets is understated, as underlying government sukuk securities are not disclosed. BB’s customer deposit base is viewed as stable and the Bank has been able to grow its market share over the years. We expect BB’s customer deposit base to remain stable. The Bank has little reliance on wholesale funding (over three-quarters of assets are funded by customer deposits and nearly 90% of assets are funded by customer deposits and equity) but funding has diversified over the years. The Bank has in place a USD3bn global medium-term sukuk programme, but senior debt only funds 5.1% of the balance sheet. In June 2025, the Bank issued senior unsecured Sukuk, amounting to USD500mn, due in June 2030 under the GMTN programme through a wholly owned SPV.
BB’s financing asset quality is good. Non-performing financings (NPFs) against gross financings is low, despite a small rise in 2025. Stage 2 classified financing is also low. Financing reserve coverage is very high, as is the extended NPF coverage ratio. A large majority of FLRs are general provisions. Overall, BB is considered to have good risk absorption capacity and is conservative in allocating reserves, as are most Kuwaiti banks. Due to the ongoing armed conflict in the region, we believe BB’s asset quality will be impacted. However, the Bank is expected to be able to comfortably manage a deterioration in loan asset quality. A longer, more drawn out conflict would create far more pressure and could see downward rating revisions.
BB’s earnings strength remains adequate, with little dependence on volatile sources of income. Earnings quality is considered satisfactory. Most income is derived from BB’s financing portfolio, with little dependence on trading income from investment securities. A large majority of income is derived domestically, although UK subsidiary Bank of London and the Middle East plc (BLME) (5% of assets) provides some diversification. Returns at the operating level are modest, as is the ROAA. The Bank could improve its level of non-financing income (non-FI). BB also has a relatively high-cost structure but has invested heavily in technology and operations and this, in turn, has strengthened its franchise. Net profit in 2025 was negatively impacted by a higher tax charge which was connected to the introduction of the domestic minimum top up tax (DMTT). Given the current armed conflict in the region, BB’s profitability is expected to come under pressure this year, due to reduced credit demand and a higher cost of risk.
BB has a good and defensible franchise in the Kuwait banking sector and is the country’s third-largest bank. It has a particularly good retail banking franchise, but is also active in the corporate market. Its asset base continues to record solid growth rates in an expanding market for Shariah-compliant banking. BLME is a small Islamic bank based in London, focused on wealth management and digital banking.
BB has strong ownership through its parent bank, NBK (the largest bank in Kuwait at end-2025) and this is a significant credit strength. NBK is financially strong and therefore, the probability of ordinary support is very high. This support would include capital support by participation in any rights issue, as and when BB might choose to again increase its equity base.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months, on the basis of our expectation that the regional military conflict, at least in so far as it directly affects Kuwait, will be limited in both duration and severity.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
As financial metrics remain solid and the resulting BSR is at a good level, an upgrade is not seen as being likely over the next year. However, if profitability improved further and liquid assets also increased, there could be some upward pressure. The military conflict would also need to end in a short time frame.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A one-notch downgrade of the LT FCR is possible, in case of a significant deterioration of BB’s standalone risk profile connected to its financial metrics, but with an emphasis on asset quality. As strong support from the NBK is currently assumed, any significant financial deterioration at the parent bank level could also place downward pressure on BB’s ratings. If our assessment of sovereign risk is lowered, or the operating environment was to deteriorate further and the OPERA reduced, the ratings could fall.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2014. The ratings were last updated in April 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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