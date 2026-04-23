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Instamart Sees 49x Surge in Gold Orders This Akshaya Tritiya
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) National, April 23, 2026: From stocking up on silver to adding gold coins to the cart, this Akshaya Tritiya, India turned to quick commerce in a big way. Instamart recorded a 45x surge in overall demand on April 19, led by a 49x jump in gold and 24x growth in silver. Across the platform, the most loved gold grammages were 1g, 2g, and 0.5g, proof that Akshaya Tritiya is as much about cultural intent as it is about affordability.
Silver: Go Big or Go Home: If gold was about repeat taps, silver was about going all in. One Bengaluru shopper added 1.65 lakh worth of silver bars to the cart in a single tap. Across Instamart, silver showed up as the go-to for gifting, investing, and stocking up, with 10g, 5g, and 20g bars leading the way. Because sometimes, festive shopping isn’t about small steps, ’t’s about filling the cart and calling it a day.
Gold Lock, Because Shagun Can Be Secured: This Akshaya Tritiya, Instamart enabled a Price Lock feature for select gold coins offered by sellers on the platform that lets shoppers lock in gold at pre-festive prices between Apri– 10–16, then redeem on April 19, at the lower of the locked price or prevailing market price. Nearly 40% of all demand stemmed from such pre-booking orders.
The Cart That Had It All: Gold, …ilver… and Groceries
The biggest cart of the week’nd didn’t just invest in gold and silver. It stocked up for the celebration, too. A user from Bengaluru placed the largest single order worth 1,99,917, including 1.65 lakh in silver bars and 31,800 in gold coins, alongside everyday essentials like soft drinks, ice cubes, Alphonso mangoes, and even a water dispenser. Plus a smartwatch thrown in for good measure. Akshaya Tritiya isn’t just about buying gold; ’t’s about bringing the entire festival home in one go. This is the rise of the cross-category festive basket, where gold sits next to groceries, and silver shares cart space with soft drinks and summer essentials. Convenience ’asn’t just entered festive shoppi’g; it’s redefining it.
The Cities That Shone Brightest: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Noida l’d India’s Akshaya Tritiya on Instamart, proving that m’tro India’s festive intent is alive, well, and very much quick-commerce-ready.
About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 131+ cities, Instamart uses superior technology and a dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians.
*All insights are derived from an analysis of Instamart orders placed in April 2026 across 131+ Indian cities. All metrics are indexed or relative; no absolute order volumes are disclosed.*T&C Apply.
Silver: Go Big or Go Home: If gold was about repeat taps, silver was about going all in. One Bengaluru shopper added 1.65 lakh worth of silver bars to the cart in a single tap. Across Instamart, silver showed up as the go-to for gifting, investing, and stocking up, with 10g, 5g, and 20g bars leading the way. Because sometimes, festive shopping isn’t about small steps, ’t’s about filling the cart and calling it a day.
Gold Lock, Because Shagun Can Be Secured: This Akshaya Tritiya, Instamart enabled a Price Lock feature for select gold coins offered by sellers on the platform that lets shoppers lock in gold at pre-festive prices between Apri– 10–16, then redeem on April 19, at the lower of the locked price or prevailing market price. Nearly 40% of all demand stemmed from such pre-booking orders.
The Cart That Had It All: Gold, …ilver… and Groceries
The biggest cart of the week’nd didn’t just invest in gold and silver. It stocked up for the celebration, too. A user from Bengaluru placed the largest single order worth 1,99,917, including 1.65 lakh in silver bars and 31,800 in gold coins, alongside everyday essentials like soft drinks, ice cubes, Alphonso mangoes, and even a water dispenser. Plus a smartwatch thrown in for good measure. Akshaya Tritiya isn’t just about buying gold; ’t’s about bringing the entire festival home in one go. This is the rise of the cross-category festive basket, where gold sits next to groceries, and silver shares cart space with soft drinks and summer essentials. Convenience ’asn’t just entered festive shoppi’g; it’s redefining it.
The Cities That Shone Brightest: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Noida l’d India’s Akshaya Tritiya on Instamart, proving that m’tro India’s festive intent is alive, well, and very much quick-commerce-ready.
About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 131+ cities, Instamart uses superior technology and a dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians.
*All insights are derived from an analysis of Instamart orders placed in April 2026 across 131+ Indian cities. All metrics are indexed or relative; no absolute order volumes are disclosed.*T&C Apply.
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