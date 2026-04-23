Lbank Exchange Listed COO (Citypigeon)

April 23, 2026 3:07 AM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed COO (CityPigeon) at 10:00 on April 14, 2026 (UTC).

Users are able to access the trading pair at:







COO (CityPigeon) Listing Banner

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About COO (CityPigeon)

CityPigeon is a culture driven meme token built on the BNB Smart Chain, inspired by urban "sweeper" narratives and anime style storytelling. The project emphasizes community participation, viral content, and decentralized social engagement as its core identity.

Unlike traditional blockchain projects, CityPigeon does not focus on utility driven frameworks. Instead, it positions itself as an entertainment oriented digital asset shaped by community sentiment, narrative expansion, and organic growth.

With a fixed supply and zero tax structure, CityPigeon highlights simplicity and transparency. Its evolution is driven by meme culture, user generated content, and grassroots participation across the crypto ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CityPigeon

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 COO

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

CityPigeon does not provide functional utility, governance rights, or financial services. The token is designed as a speculative digital collectible driven by community engagement and meme culture.

Participation in the ecosystem is based on social interaction and content creation rather than traditional DeFi or application based use cases.

Allocation Breakdown: