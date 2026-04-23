Kazakhstan And UN Discuss Strengthening Regional Environmental Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and a group of high-level representatives of the United Nations discussed the regional environmental agenda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The meeting was held within the frame of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026) in Astana.

Tokayev noted that in the context of growing geopolitical instability, coordinated action in response to current challenges, including climate change, environmental degradation, and water scarcity, is becoming increasingly important.

“You know that Kazakhstan is a strong supporter of effective multilateral diplomacy. We are meeting at a time of growing uncertainty and unpredictability, when geopolitical tensions are rising and the logic of force is increasingly prevailing over the norms of international law. Yesterday I spoke about these very complex issues that we must address as a united international community within the United Nations framework and beyond,” the president said.

He emphasized the indispensable role of the United Nations as a universal international platform capable of consolidating efforts to address global challenges.

In turn, UN representatives positively assessed the level of organization of the Regional Ecological Summit, as well as the president of Kazakhstan's address at its plenary session.

The sides also discussed the implementation of Kazakhstan's global initiatives. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the UN system in the interests of sustainable development, stability, and shared prosperity.