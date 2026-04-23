Russians Shell Chernihiv Region More Than 40 Times One Person Injured, And Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled the Chernihiv region 42 times. There were 64 explosions,” Chaus said.

He noted that during the day, the enemy attacked the Semenivka community, resulting in an 83-year-old resident being injured in Semenivka; she is currently in the hospital.

At night, Geran drones attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, destroying a house in the residential area and damaging neighboring homes.

There were also strikes in Horodnia.

Enemy strikes railway in Zhytomyr region; woman killed

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Ivanivka in the Semenivka community of the Chernihiv region, a drone attack on an agricultural enterprise damaged a combine harvester in the field and warehouses.