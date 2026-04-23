TN Elections: Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi Cast Votes In Chennai

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday cast her vote in Chennai as polling began for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections early morning. The actress was seen arriving at the polling booth in a green cord set as she joined several prominent faces from the film fraternity who turned up at polling stations amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi also fulfilled his democratic duty in the Anna Nagar assembly constituency no. 21 in Kilpauk Chennai high school and spoke about the importance of civic responsibility. While speaking to the media, the actor said, "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth."

Leaders and Stars Turn Up To Vote

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

High-Stakes Political Battle

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. (ANI)

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