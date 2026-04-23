Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: THIS Places Put On Red Alert For Heatwave

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Telangana is already sizzling, but hold on tight! The Telangana Weatherman says the heat is about to get much worse from April 24. He has even issued a red alert for several districts

The heat is already intense in the Telugu states, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees everywhere. People are struggling with the heat, hot winds, and humidity. But the Telangana Weatherman has a stark warning: this is just the trailer. He says the real summer scorcher begins from April 24 (Friday), and has issued a red alert for several districts.The Telangana Weatherman has revealed that the heat is going to get much worse. He warns that from April 24 to 29, temperatures will be the highest of the season so far. North and East Telangana districts are likely to feel like a furnace, so he has advised people to be careful. The Weatherman has issued three alerts based on temperature: a Red Alert for districts expecting 43-45°C, an Orange Alert for 42-44°C, and a Yellow Alert for areas with 41-43°C.The sun is already showing its full power in the combined Adilabad district and a few others. From tomorrow, this heat will hit its peak. The Weatherman says districts like Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Gadwal, and Wanaparthy will see temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. That's why he has issued a Red Alert for these areas.The Weatherman has issued an Orange Alert for some districts in Telangana. This means temperatures here will hit 42 to 44 degrees Celsius. He has warned that Kamareddy, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool will face scorching heat. He has advised people in these districts to take necessary precautions against the heat and hot winds.

The Weatherman says that the capital city, Hyderabad, and western Telangana districts will get some slight relief from the intense heat. Compared to the rest of the state, temperatures in Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri will be a bit lower. The Weatherman has predicted temperatures between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius for these areas and has issued a Yellow Alert.

RED ALERT FOR NORTH TELANGANA ⚠️Dear people of Telangana, get ready for SEVERE HEATWAVE 2.0 from tomorrow with temperatures to touch 45°C in RED MARKED districts during April 24-29 ⚠️Orange marked districts temperatures to cross 43-44°C during mentioned periodHyderabad... twitter/6AYdwOyKS7

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 23, 2026

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has released data showing just how intense the heat is in Telangana. Today, on April 23 (Thursday), Adilabad recorded a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius in the morning itself. Other districts also felt the heat: Nizamabad hit 41.8°C, Ramagundam 41.2°C, Medak 40.9°C, Khammam 40.8°C, Mahabubnagar 40.6°C, Bhadrachalam 40.6°C, and Nalgonda 40°C. In Hyderabad, Hakimpet recorded a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

REALISED WEATHER OVER TELANGANA DATED: 23.04.2026 twitter/nqn7qACyHh

- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) April 23, 2026