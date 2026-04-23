Laura Wolvaardt Equals Mandhana, Lanning For Most Centuries Record

Wolvaardt Equals Century Record

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt levelled with Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and Australian legend Meg Lanning for most centuries in women's international cricket. Laura achieved this milestone during her side's third T20I match against India at Johannesburg, dominating a 193-run chase with a 53-ball 115, including 14 fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 216.98.

Career Milestones and Stellar Form

The South African skipper has a Test century, 13 women's ODI tons, and three T20I tons. During the course of the series against India, Laura has scored three successive fifty-plus scores, with 220 runs at an average of 73.33 and a strike rate of 174.60, including a century and two fifties.

Match Highlights: SA vs India

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to field first. Half-centuries from Harmanpreet (66 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (64 in 46 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India to 192/4 in 20 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA.

A century from Laura Wolvaardt, the SA skipper (115 in 53 balls, with 14 fours and five sixes), and a fifty from Sune Luus (64* in 42 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took SA to a crushing nine-wicket win with 21 balls in hand.

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