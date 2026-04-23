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*Additional Secretary, Ministry o Cooperation, Pankaj Kumar Bansal lays foundation stone of IPL’s new building*
(MENAFN- sloughpr) April 22 2026, New Delhi: Shri Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, who is also the Chairman of Indian Potash Limited (IPL), laid the foundation stone of IPL’s new corporate office building. The event was attended by IPL Managing Director Dr. P.S. Gahlaut and other senior officials. The proposed office building will be constructed at Shankar Road in Rajendra Park, Central Delhi.
The building will be equipped with modern amenities. It will be a four-storey structure with stilt and basement, and will be developed on a 42,000 square feet plot. The construction is scheduled to be completed by November–December 2027. The building is being designed keeping in mind modern infrastructure, efficient space utilisation, and future expansion requirements.
The location holds strategic importance due to its excellent connectivity, with a metro facility in close proximity, ensuring ease of commute for employees and visitors. The building will offer modern, digital and comfortable workspaces for a large number of employees. The new corporate office is expected to strengthen IPL’s growing operations, efficiency and coordination.
Indian Potash Limited is among the leading cooperative companies in the country, playing a key role in the import, distribution and marketing of fertilizers and agricultural inputs. The company also contributes significantly to enhancing agricultural productivity by ensuring timely availability of essential inputs to farmers.
Over the years, IPL has diversified into agriculture-based industrial sectors and has played an important role in strengthening the cooperative ecosystem. Currently, the company operates 11 sugar mills across the country, including six in Uttar Pradesh, three in Gujarat and two in Odisha. It also has a strong distribution network across various states, ensuring timely supply to farmers.
The building will be equipped with modern amenities. It will be a four-storey structure with stilt and basement, and will be developed on a 42,000 square feet plot. The construction is scheduled to be completed by November–December 2027. The building is being designed keeping in mind modern infrastructure, efficient space utilisation, and future expansion requirements.
The location holds strategic importance due to its excellent connectivity, with a metro facility in close proximity, ensuring ease of commute for employees and visitors. The building will offer modern, digital and comfortable workspaces for a large number of employees. The new corporate office is expected to strengthen IPL’s growing operations, efficiency and coordination.
Indian Potash Limited is among the leading cooperative companies in the country, playing a key role in the import, distribution and marketing of fertilizers and agricultural inputs. The company also contributes significantly to enhancing agricultural productivity by ensuring timely availability of essential inputs to farmers.
Over the years, IPL has diversified into agriculture-based industrial sectors and has played an important role in strengthening the cooperative ecosystem. Currently, the company operates 11 sugar mills across the country, including six in Uttar Pradesh, three in Gujarat and two in Odisha. It also has a strong distribution network across various states, ensuring timely supply to farmers.
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