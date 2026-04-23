Coast To Coast Hole In One Helps Golf Events Nationwide Offer High-Value Prizes Through Trusted Hole In One Insurance

Providing Secure, Professional Solutions That Elevate Tournament Excitement and Protect Organizers

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, NV, 23rd April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Coast to Coast Hole in One, a premier provider of hole-in-one insurance for golf tournament organizers, is proud to announce its expanded support for the 2026 tournament season. By offering“A” rated prize indemnity and professional golf hole sponsor signs, the company continues to help charity fundraisers and corporate outings across the United States offer high-value prizes, ranging from $10,000 cash to luxury vehicles, with financial security.

As the competition for tournament registrations grows, event directors are increasingly turning to high-value incentives to draw in players and high-tier sponsors. Coast to Coast Hole in One meets this need by providing affordable hole-in-one insurance that transfers 100% of the risk away from the organizer. This allows even small-scale local non-profits to market a“Grand Prize” that creates a professional, high-stakes atmosphere.

“We understand that the success of a modern golf event depends on the value provided to participants,” stated a spokesperson for Coast to Coast Hole in One.“Our hole-in-one prize package is designed to be a complete solution. We don't just cover the headline prize; we include bonus prizes for all remaining par-3 holes, ensuring that every short hole on the course offers an exciting opportunity for the players and a branding win for the sponsors.” – Spokesperson at Coast to Coast Hole in One

In addition to traditional hole-in-one contests, the company's 2026 initiative emphasizes the importance of professional signage. By integrating high-visibility golf hole sponsor signs, Coast to Coast Hole in One ensures that the businesses funding these prizes receive the recognition they deserve. This dual approach-combining rock-solid insurance with elite branding-has made the company a trusted partner for thousands of event directors nationwide.

Organizers looking to elevate their upcoming tournaments can access customized quotes through a streamlined application process. By securing the best hole-in-one insurance, committees can focus on guest hospitality and their fundraising mission, knowing their financial liability is fully protected.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One is a leading nationwide provider of prize indemnity insurance and professional tournament signage. Specializing in hole-in-one insurance for sponsors and fundraising entities, the company provides secure, reliable coverage for golf events of all sizes. With decades of experience, they remain a staple in the golf community.

Contact Details

Website:

Address: P.O. Box 33204, Reno, NV, 89533

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