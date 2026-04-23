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Neterra Becomes First to Launch 4th Independent Route between Sofia and Frankfurt
(MENAFN- neterra) Neterra has officially launched its fourth fully independent data transmission route between Sofia and Frankfurt. The company stands as the only provider in the region to maintain four separate and geographically diverse paths along this key destination, supported by its global internet exchange platform, NetIX.
The decision to build this new route comes in response to the increasing frequency of disruptions across international data highways. An analysis of network events since early September 2025 shows that various outages caused multiple routes to fail simultaneously, impacting the services of major global content platforms.
"When external interruptions occurred in international infrastructure, we saw that even three routes were not always enough to guarantee the quality we strive for," says Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager for Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra.
"That is why we initiated the construction of a fourth line based on our specific requirements. Now, all four routes are completely independent, not only in their physical paths but also in terms of operators and equipment used. This represents the highest level of protection we can offer our customers."
The new infrastructure already secures the services of several hundred customers who rely on data transmission, internet access, and NetIX platform services within the region.
Driven by the demand for Neterra’s services and the steady expansion of NetIX capacity (~7Tbps), Neterra plans a major technological upgrade of its Sofia-Frankfurt routes within the year. The company will migrate from N × 100 Gbps to N × 400 Gbps across all four routes. This move will position the network among the most capable and well-protected in Europe.
The decision to build this new route comes in response to the increasing frequency of disruptions across international data highways. An analysis of network events since early September 2025 shows that various outages caused multiple routes to fail simultaneously, impacting the services of major global content platforms.
"When external interruptions occurred in international infrastructure, we saw that even three routes were not always enough to guarantee the quality we strive for," says Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager for Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra.
"That is why we initiated the construction of a fourth line based on our specific requirements. Now, all four routes are completely independent, not only in their physical paths but also in terms of operators and equipment used. This represents the highest level of protection we can offer our customers."
The new infrastructure already secures the services of several hundred customers who rely on data transmission, internet access, and NetIX platform services within the region.
Driven by the demand for Neterra’s services and the steady expansion of NetIX capacity (~7Tbps), Neterra plans a major technological upgrade of its Sofia-Frankfurt routes within the year. The company will migrate from N × 100 Gbps to N × 400 Gbps across all four routes. This move will position the network among the most capable and well-protected in Europe.
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