Wild Elephant Succumbs Three Days After Being Rescued From Slush Near Uduthorehalla Reservoir In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), April 23 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a wild elephant that had got stuck in slush after coming to drink water near the Uduthorehalla reservoir in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, died three days later, on Thursday.

According to forest officials, the elephant had entered the Uduthorehalla reservoir in an attempt to drink water and escape the intense heat, but got trapped in the mud. A rescue operation was carried out by forest personnel, who managed to pull the animal out of the slush.

Despite the rescue, the elephant was found to be in an extremely exhausted condition. It was provided treatment by veterinary staff over the next three days. However, the animal failed to respond to treatment and eventually died.

Forest officials said further procedures would be carried out as per protocol.

It may be recalled that forest department personnel had successfully rescued three wild elephants that got stuck in slush in the backwaters of the Uduthore reservoir in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district last Sunday.

Three female elephants became trapped in deep mud, with one remaining trapped for multiple days.

The three elephants had entered the backwaters of the Uduthore reservoir, located in the buffer zone of the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, to quench their thirst. Amid scorching heat, they ventured further into the water to cool off, but ended up getting trapped in the slush.

Forest personnel on patrol noticed the elephants struggling in the water and immediately alerted senior officials. While two of the elephants managed to free themselves after considerable effort, one remained stuck despite repeated attempts. Officials rushed to the spot, and with the assistance of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, carried out a day-long operation to successfully rescue the stranded elephant.

The officials used kumki (tamed) elephants to try to free the trapped animal. Though the 25-year-old female wild elephant was active, it was struggling to stand on its feet, and efforts using tamed elephants and cranes to lift it, too, went in vain.

According to the official report, over 280 elephants died in Karnataka over the past three years between 2021–2024, with over 30 deaths caused by electrocution.

Recent, specific incidents include a 2026 death in Chamarajanagar from mud entrapment and a June 2025 electrocution of a female elephant and calf in Hassan. Major causes include accidental electrocution, disease, and poaching.