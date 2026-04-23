PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay's Rs 80 Cr Chennai House: Star's Luxury Villa-Inspired By Tom Cruise's Beach Mansion

Thalapathy Vijay lives in Chennai's Neelankarai area, right on Casuarina Drive. This is one of the city's most posh localities. The beachfront area is famous for being peaceful, having fancy houses, and being home to many celebrities.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, who everyone knows as Thalapathy Vijay, is a huge star in the Tamil film industry. He has worked in over 64 films in a career spanning more than two decades.

The actor is widely praised for his work on social issues and his acting skills. Actor Vijay, who lives in Chennai, built this amazing beach house for himself. He was reportedly inspired by Hollywood star Tom Cruise's beach mansion.

Thalapathy Vijay's Neelankarai home is a perfect mix of style and simplicity, much like the actor himself. The house balances modern architecture with a practical, family-friendly feel. It has a minimalist design with lots of open space, top-notch security, a private gym, an outdoor pool, and beautiful gardens.

People say Vijay's Neelankarai property is worth between ₹70 to ₹80 crores because of its prime location and luxury features. In some media interviews, the actor has said he really admires Tom Cruise's beachfront mansion.

The actor was so inspired by the structure of Tom Cruise's beach house that he decided to build a similar home in Chennai's Neelankarai. You can see how Vijay's home pays tribute to the Hollywood star's property, especially with its unique checkered trim.

As you come down the lane, the actor's house stands out with its bright look. A large porch greets you at the entrance, surrounded by a stone-clad wall. A gazebo-like structure makes the main entrance feel even bigger.

The tall entry gate is flanked by small patches of greenery on both sides. Even though the plants are simple, they create a nice visual contrast. From the main gate, you can see the actor's huge, beautiful mansion, which is a great example of modern, minimalist design.

While Vijay rarely shares pictures of his home's interiors, sources say it has large living areas and a grand entrance hall. The decor is earthy, the kitchen is modern, and it includes a private gym and pool for recreation.

The house features a large living room with high ceilings and modern furniture. Vijay's fully-equipped gym shows his commitment to fitness. The outdoor pool is surrounded by lush greenery, and the bedrooms are designed for comfort with soft colours and lots of natural light. The decor is a mix of modern luxury and simple elegance, avoiding anything too flashy.