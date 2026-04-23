Russian Military Loses Another 1,100 Troops And 58 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 127 combat engagements on the front line, and the Russians carried out 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

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