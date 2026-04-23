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Russian Military Loses Another 1,100 Troops And 58 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine

Russian Military Loses Another 1,100 Troops And 58 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine


2026-04-23 03:03:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army has also lost 11,888 (+3) tanks, 24,441 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 40,574 (+58) artillery systems, 1,752 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,351 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 253,430 (+1,941), cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 91,127 (+202), special equipment – 4,134 (+2).

Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro: number of wounded rises to seven

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 127 combat engagements on the front line, and the Russians carried out 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.

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UkrinForm

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