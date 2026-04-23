Russian Military Loses Another 1,100 Troops And 58 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army has also lost 11,888 (+3) tanks, 24,441 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 40,574 (+58) artillery systems, 1,752 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,351 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 253,430 (+1,941), cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 91,127 (+202), special equipment – 4,134 (+2).Read also: Russian attack on Dnipro: number of wounded rises to seven
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 127 combat engagements on the front line, and the Russians carried out 30 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment