403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - April 23Rd, 2026
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| Transaction
date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of actions)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|220 090
|29.7356 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|220 090
|29.7356 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|220 090
|29.7356 euros
|Over-the-counter
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
| PSI
Name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|Unit Price
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Buyback objective
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|NATIXIS
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|29,7356
|Euro
|220 090
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|29,7356
|Euro
|220 090
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
|23.04.2026
|FR001400AJ45
|29,7356
|Euro
|220 090
|Over-the-counter
|5309224
|Cancellation
Attachment
-
20260423 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – April 23rd, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment