MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton International Airport Is Leading the Way in Sustainable Winter Operations

April 22, 2026 3:30 PM EDT | Source: Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is advancing its leadership in clean energy innovation with a hydrogen/diesel dual-fuel pilot project for runway snow sweepers. Officials from YEG provided an update on the airport's hydrogen initiatives today at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton.

In partnership with Diesel Tech Industries and Alberta Innovates as technology and industry collaborators, YEG is testing the use of hydrogen alongside diesel in heavy-duty airside equipment. The project marks the first time this type of dual-fuel application is being piloted in the world.

The initiative focuses on high-output snow sweepers that operate in extreme winter conditions, where reducing emissions has historically been challenging. By integrating hydrogen into existing diesel engines, YEG is researching how to lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce fuel consumption and demonstrate a practical pathway to decarbonize airport ground operations.

Unlike fully hydrogen-powered systems that require new infrastructure, the dual-fuel approach allows for immediate implementation by retrofitting existing equipment. This makes it a cost-effective and scalable solution for airports and industrial operators looking to reduce emissions in the near term.

The pilot has been collecting operational and performance data through the winter season, including fuel efficiency, system reliability, operator experience and performance in cold weather conditions. These insights will inform future decisions on expanding hydrogen use across YEG's fleet and contribute to broader industry knowledge.

"This is about taking real, practical steps to reduce emissions in some of the most demanding parts of our operation," said Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport. "By introducing hydrogen dual-fuel technology in equipment that operates in extreme winter conditions, we are demonstrating that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand. YEG is proud to serve as a real-world testbed for solutions that can be scaled across the aviation sector and beyond."

"We are proud to partner with YEG and Alberta Innovates on new use cases for how hydrogen can be integrated into heavy-duty operations today and in the future," said Rebecca Goldsack, COO Diesel Tech Industries.

This project is part of YEG's broader hydrogen strategy, supported through its Airport City Sustainability Campus, a living lab environment where industry, government and academic partners collaborate to test and scale clean energy solutions.

Additionally, YEG's Hydrogen Hub positions the Edmonton Region as a global leader in hydrogen innovation. The Hub supports regional hydrogen corridors, fleet integration and economic viability modelling, positioning YEG as a real-world testbed for clean aviation operations. The Edmonton region produces roughly 60-65% of Canada's total hydrogen supply. As of early 2026, the region produces more than 2.5 million tonnes of hydrogen annually.

As global aviation continues to prioritize decarbonization, airports are playing an increasingly important role in advancing both groundside and future airside hydrogen applications. YEG's work is pushing Edmonton and Alberta as leaders in the emerging hydrogen economy.

Video footage of the dual-fuel sweeper is available here.







Edmonton International Airport's Dual Fuel Sweeper

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Edmonton International Airport's Dual Fuel Sweeper

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Edmonton International Airport's Dual Fuel Sweeper

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About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.4 billion and supporting close to 23,000 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation and sustainability. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Diesel Tech Industries

Diesel Tech Industries (DTI) is a Canadian-based leader in advanced diesel and clean energy technologies, specializing in hydrogen-diesel dual-fuel solutions. Through its Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System (HDS), DTI enables fleet operators to reduce emissions while maintaining performance and reliability. With deep expertise in electronic engine diagnostics and retrofit technologies, DTI is committed to delivering practical, scalable solutions that support the transition to lower-carbon transportation.

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Media Contact:

Justin Draper

Senior Communications Advisor

Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

c: (587) 357-0772

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Source: Edmonton International Airport (YEG)