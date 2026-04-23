MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: PesoRama Expanding Its Value Retail Network Across Mexico

April 22, 2026 3:52 PM EDT | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

PesoRama Inc.: Scaling Its JOi Dollar Plus Store Network Amid Mexico's Growing Value Retail Sector

PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) (the "Company" or "PesoRama") reviewed its retail expansion strategy and store growth across Mexico, including the recent openings of store locations #35, #36, and #37.

The article examines PesoRama's expanding store footprint and operating performance across Mexico, against the backdrop of sustained consumer demand for value retail in the region. The Company operates in a market estimated to support 10,000 to 13,000 dollar store locations nationally.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama Inc. ("PesoRama"), operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

...

416-816-3291

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact:

Bryan Nikkel

...

778-836-0109

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.