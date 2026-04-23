MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) Clear Conference Opens the Market

April 22, 2026 10:01 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE" or the "Organization") as well as members of the Organization and delegates from across the global market infrastructure community, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the 2026 WFE Clear Conference held in Toronto from April 21st to the 23rd.



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The 2026 WFE Clear Conference brings together senior leaders from exchanges, central counterparties, regulators, and academia to discuss the key issues shaping clearing and derivatives markets.

Established in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses ("CCPs"). Headquartered in London, it represents over 250 market infrastructure providers, including standalone CCPs that are not part of exchange groups. The WFE is the definitive source for exchange-traded statistics and publishes over 350 market data indicators. Its free statistics database stretches back more than 40 years and provides information and insight into developments on global exchanges.