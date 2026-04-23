Anita Manfreda
- Associate Professor - Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School, Torrens University Australia
Anita is an Associate Professor at the Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School - Torrens University Australia with two decades of experience in tourism and hospitality education and management across Italy, Switzerland, and Australia. Her research focuses on customer experiences and luxury consumption, especially the intersection of authenticity, luxury, and sustainability. Anita also delves into organizational behavior and psychology, exploring competencies and well-being within the tourism and hospitality workforce. Additionally, she offers training and consulting to industry operators and serves as Secretary on the executive committee of the Council of Australasia Tourism and Hospitality Education (CAUTHE).Experience
- 2018–present Associate professor, Torrens University Australia
- 2023 Torrens University Australia, PhD / Marketing and management (tourism and hospitality)
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