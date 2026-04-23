Caught On CCTV: Man Disguised As Guest Steals ₹5 Lakh Cash At Noida Wedding, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A man dressed in formal attire allegedly walked into a wedding function in Noida and fled with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash. An engagement ceremony was taking place at the Diamond Crown Banquet Hall when the theft was discovered. The accused reportedly showed up at the location wearing a suit and formal shoes, fitting in perfectly with other attendees. He avoided suspicion by taking the time to go about the arena, take in his surroundings, and engage in light conversation.

The man even helped himself to food during the event, according to witnesses, until he saw a bag full of cash. He allegedly took advantage of the situation, scooped up the bag, hid it beneath his clothes, and left the venue in silence.

Before members of the host family recognised the bag was missing, the theft was unreported for a while. This caused alarm and prompted a search of the entire property. CCTV video from the dinner hall was examined when the bag could not be found.

The sequence of events is confirmed by the images, which show the suspect strolling around the location before grabbing the bag and departing. The incident's CCTV footage has gone popular on social media.

Watch Viral Video

#ViralVideo A suited booted thief disguised as a guest in a marriage ceremony steals a bag full of cash around ₹5 lakh in Noida twitter/PJeWfO3rXg

- Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 22, 2026

The police have received a complaint, and they are currently using CCTV video to identify and track down the culprit. Authorities have advised event planners to exercise caution, pointing out that if proper safety measures are not taken, big groups may be susceptible to such tragedies.