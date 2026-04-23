Lloyd's Syndicate Results Above Average For 2025 With Wide Disparity At Individual Syndicate Level

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

2025 Results

Syndicate Research Limited (SRL) stated that the weighted average result1 as a % of Net Premium Earned (NPE), excluding Funds In Syndicate investment returns (FIS2), for those Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) syndicates trading in 2025 was an above-average 18.8% (2024: 18%) which compares favourably with 5 and 9-year averages of 14.5% and 7.9% respectively. There continues to be a significant performance difference at an individual syndicate level with the best and worst results for 2025 +81% and -18%. Syndicates' combined ratios averaged 85.7%, significantly below the 9-year average of 96.2%, with performance in 2025 benefiting from a relatively small US hurricane impact, which especially enhanced the results of Excess of Loss syndicates.





Lloyd's syndicate results in 2025 also benefited from above-average investment returns which, excluding FIS, averaged 7.7% NPE compared with a 9-year average of 3.5%. Syndicates' predominant fixed income portfolios benefited from still relatively high interest rate yields. The standard deviation of the investment returns was relatively high at 4.6%, illustrating the differences in both investment portfolio mixes and the level of reserve gearing. Investment returns are likely to assume a greater significance in 2026 against a backdrop of (re)insurance price decreases and declining rate adequacy at a market level.

A Two-Tier Market

The chart below demonstrates the significant difference between the top and bottom quartile performing syndicates at Lloyd's. The top quartile's weighted average profit in 2025 is 32.1% compared to 6.5% for the bottom quartile in a year where major losses were close to half the 9-year average of 11.2%. Longer-term, this marked contrast consistently applies, the difference between the top and bottom quartile's performance over 5 years and 9 years being 15.1% pts and 13.8% pts respectively.