AS-I Tallink Grupp 2026. Majandusaasta Auditeerimata Konsolideeritud I Kv Tulemuste Vahearuanne
|For the period
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue (EUR million)
|149.4
|137.3
|160.4
|Gross profit/loss (EUR million)
|6.1
|-4.7
|13.8
|EBITDA1 (EUR million)
|2.1
|-3.8
|34.5
|EBIT1 (EUR million)
|-17.2
|-27.1
|9.8
|Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)
|-22.0
|-33.2
|2.6
|Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million)
|19.3
|23.3
|24.6
|Capital expenditures1 2(EUR million)
|14.2
|13.3
|6.3
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|Earnings/loss per share1 (EUR)
|-0.030
|-0.045
|0.003
|Number of passengers
|1 036 405
|970 359
|1 102 738
|Number of cargo units
|65 578
|57 830
|84 950
|Average number of employees
|4 670
|4 772
|4 888
|As at
|31.03.2026
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Total assets (EUR million)
|1 328.7
|1 330.8
|1 463.9
|Total liabilities (EUR million)
|600.3
|580.7
|681.6
|Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)
|449.4
|445.9
|556.4
|Net debt1 (EUR million)
|437.7
|432.4
|537.7
|Net debt to EBITDA1
|3.22
|3.32
|3.07
|Total equity (EUR million)
|728.4
|750.1
|782.3
|Equity ratio1 (%)
|55%
|56%
|53%
|Number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)
|0.98
|1.01
|1.05
|Ratios1
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Gross margin (%)
|4.1%
|-3.5%
|8.6%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|1.4%
|-2.8%
|21.5%
|EBIT margin (%)
|-11.5%
|-19.8%
|6.1%
|Net profit/loss margin (%)
|-14.7%
|-24.2%
|1.6%
|ROA (%)
|4.4%
|2.7%
|7.6%
|ROE (%)
|3.9%
|0.6%
|11.4%
|ROCE (%)
|5.4%
|3.2%
|9.1%
1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.
EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder's equity per share: shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders' equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Revenue
|149 369
|137 278
|Cost of sales
|-143 316
|-142 026
|Gross profit
|6 053
|-4 748
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-10 452
|-10 299
|Administrative expenses
|-13 370
|-12 842
|Other operating income
|571
|844
|Other operating expenses
|-38
|-89
|Result from operating activities
|-17 236
|-27 134
|Finance income
|30
|32
|Finance costs
|-4 592
|-6 099
|Profit before income tax
|-21 798
|-33 201
|Income tax
|-165
|0
|Net loss for the period
|-21 963
|-33 201
|Net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|-21 963
|-33 201
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|36
|-158
|Other comprehensive loss/income for the period
|36
|-158
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-21 927
|-33 359
|Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|-21 927
|-33 359
|EPS (in EUR)
|-0.030
|-0.045
|Diluted EPS (in EUR)
|-0.029
|-0.044
Consolidated statement of financial position
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|31.03.2026
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11 774
|15 855
|13 491
|Trade and other receivables
|30 117
|31 380
|36 830
|Prepayments
|17 007
|18 083
|8 303
|Inventories
|47 099
|47 250
|45 770
|Intangible assets
|1 917
|8 128
|1 503
|Current assets
|107 914
|120 696
|105 897
|Other financial assets and prepayments
|442
|514
|438
|Deferred income tax assets
|21 840
|21 840
|21 840
|Investment property
|300
|300
|300
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 178 704
|1 304 584
|1 182 216
|Intangible assets
|19 526
|22 606
|20 073
|Non-current assets
|1 220 812
|1 349 844
|1 224 867
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1 328 726
|1 470 540
|1 330 764
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|95 357
|150 344
|77 156
|Trade and other payables
|102 649
|96 242
|97 297
|Payables to owners
|6
|6
|6
|Income tax liability
|4
|6
|4
|Deferred income
|48 188
|40 251
|37 458
|Current liabilities
|246 204
|286 849
|211 921
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|354 092
|434 565
|368 770
|Non-current liabilities
|354 092
|434 565
|368 770
|Total liabilities
|600 296
|721 414
|580 691
|Share capital
|349 477
|349 477
|349 477
|Share premium
|663
|663
|663
|Reserves
|59 841
|65 410
|59 760
|Retained earnings
|318 449
|333 576
|340 173
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|728 430
|749 126
|750 073
|Total equity
|728 430
|749 126
|750 073
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1 328 726
|1 470 540
|1 330 764
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss for the period
|-21 963
|-33 201
|Adjustments
|24 310
|29 464
|Changes in:
|Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|-1 995
|-15 427
|Inventories
|-1 743
|-394
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|15 767
|10 825
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|12 029
|-4 996
|Cash generated from operating activities
|14 376
|-8 733
|Income tax paid
|-165
|-1
|NET CASH USED IN/FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|14 211
|-8 734
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-14 201
|-13 290
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment
|12
|0
|Interest received
|30
|32
|NET CASH USED IN/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-14 159
|-13 258
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of loans received
|-11 350
|-15 970
|Change in overdraft
|17 906
|45 338
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-4 443
|-4 858
|Interest paid
|-3 882
|-5 368
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-1 769
|19 142
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|-1 717
|-2 850
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|13 491
|18 705
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|-1 717
|-2 850
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|11 774
|15 855
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachments
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Tallink Grupp 2026 Q1 ENG
Tallink Grupp 2026 Q1 Financial Data
AS Tallink Grupp Q1 2026 Webinar Presentation
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