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Charles Michel Defends Turkey as Key Ally, Slams von der Leyen Remarks
(MENAFN) Former European Council President Charles Michel has voiced criticism over recent statements made by Ursula von der Leyen regarding Türkiye, emphasizing the country’s strategic importance as a central ally, according to reports.
In a post on the social media platform X, Michel described Türkiye as a "core ally" and a significant player in regional security and defense.
"Türkiye is: a core NATO ally, a key migration partner, an energy corridor, a major defence actor on Europe’s flank, and a serious regional power," Michel said.
He further cautioned against oversimplified narratives, stating, "Europe doesn’t get stronger by applying double standards or simplifying reality."
His remarks followed comments made earlier in the week by von der Leyen during an event in Hamburg, held to mark the anniversary of the publication Die Zeit.
Addressing the topic of EU expansion, she said: “We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China.”
In a post on the social media platform X, Michel described Türkiye as a "core ally" and a significant player in regional security and defense.
"Türkiye is: a core NATO ally, a key migration partner, an energy corridor, a major defence actor on Europe’s flank, and a serious regional power," Michel said.
He further cautioned against oversimplified narratives, stating, "Europe doesn’t get stronger by applying double standards or simplifying reality."
His remarks followed comments made earlier in the week by von der Leyen during an event in Hamburg, held to mark the anniversary of the publication Die Zeit.
Addressing the topic of EU expansion, she said: “We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China.”
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