PPF Investment: Just Rs 330 A Day Can Turn Into Rs 13 Lakh In 15 Years! Here's How It Works
Investing about Rs 330 daily in PPF can grow into nearly Rs 13 lakh in 15 years. With 7.1% interest, tax benefits and government backing, it offers a safe, long-term way to build wealth.Everyone wants to save small amounts and build a large corpus for the future. But many people stay away from investing because of stock market risks. For them, government schemes are a great choice. PPF is especially useful for starting small and creating a big fund over time.
The Public Provident Fund is a secure savings scheme run by the government, so your money is completely safe. The interest you earn is also tax-free. What's more, you get tax deductions on the amount you invest. This makes it a fantastic option for both savings and tax planning.
Also read: New Labour Codes in India: Major Changes Expected in Salary and PF CalculationA PPF account typically has a 15-year lock-in period. You can invest a minimum of Rs. 500 and a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh per year. You can deposit this amount all at once or in installments. Currently, the scheme offers an interest rate of 7.1%, which is compounded annually. This means your interest also starts earning interest each year.If you invest Rs. 4,000 every month in PPF, that's Rs. 48,000 a year. Over 15 years, your total investment will be Rs. 7.20 lakh. With interest, this will grow into a fund of about Rs. 13 lakh. This means you earn a profit of around Rs. 5.8 lakh. It's a clear example of how small, regular savings can become a large sum.
If you continue your investment even after 15 years, the power of compounding really kicks in. By extending it for 25 years, you can build a fund of over Rs. 32 lakh. A large part of this amount comes just from interest. This makes it a great plan for your retirement or your children's future. For anyone looking for safe, risk-free growth, PPF remains one of the best choices.
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