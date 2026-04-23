'Kamal Khilega, Bengal Badhega': BJP Leader Confident Of WB Victory

BJP's Goud Confident of Victory

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Thursday exuded confidence in the party's victory, stating that "Kamal Khilega, Bengal Badhega," amid the ongoing polling for phase 1 of West Bengal assembly elections.

Goud also criticised the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and said that the people of the State, Hindus and Muslims alike, aspire for change in power.

"Today the West Bengal first phase elections are going to be held. Looking at the frustration in the eyes of Mamata Didi and also TMC leaders, it is very clear not only the Hindus, most of the Muslim population also would like to have a better life. And better life is possible in West Bengal only with the BJP government. It is very clearly seen, the wind is towards the BJP and we are going to change the fate of the Bengal people once the BJP comes to the power in West Bengal," he said.

"The real Sonar Bangla will happen. And half of the population are going to vote with that commitment today. To that 'Kamal Khilega, Bengal Badhega'," he added.

Phase 1 Polling Details

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 18.76 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 20.51%, while Bankura recorded 20.20% and Jhargram registered 19.84% turnout.

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

High-Voltage Contest

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)

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